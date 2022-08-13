The Union Board of Aldermen approved three projects using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding at its Monday meeting.
The projects, which will take nearly $250,000 in new stimulus funds, were recommended by the Personnel, Finance and Public Works Committee on Aug. 1.
Of the money being spent, $200,000 will go to the street department for road infrastructure work. That will be in addition to $100,000 already in Union’s fiscal year 2022-23 budget for the work.
The money will go toward road overlays and chip and seals, though it has yet to be determined how much for each, City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann said. “If we can find the contractors,” he added after the committee meeting.
The city also is using $35,000 in ARPA money to add brine treatment units to two existing city vehicles, one a dump truck and the other a pickup. That is in addition to $15,000 Union already has budgeted.
The equipment is expected to be helpful in snowstorms.
“This will allow us to pre-treat intersections in certain areas of town,” Zimmermann said.
Alderman Brian Pickard, chairman of the committee, asked if the city has brine treatment.
“We don’t,” Zimmermann said. “This will allow us to use significantly less salt.”
Another $8,492 will go to two keyless entry systems for the Union Police Department. One will be at the police station and the other at the City Auditorium.
“What this allows them to do is track who is going in and out of the storage areas,” Zimmermann said.
Also at the meeting, the committee recommended the purchase of three new police vehicles from Ford for $140,000, which already had been budgeted before an earlier order was canceled. Once the vehicles arrive, Union will pay an additional $15,000 for outfitting the vehicles, which was not in the original budget.
“We had three Tahoes ordered, and Chevy decided to cancel our order with no anticipation,” Police Capt. Rick Neace told the committee.
Zimmermann said there’s been a nationwide back order of police vehicles.
Ford officials told the city they hope to have the vehicles ready by the end of the year, Neace said.