Union is among area communities to agree to a new round of national settlements with a group of opioid manufactuers and distributors.
It is not yet known how many cities will participate in the settlement with opioid manufacturers Teva and Allergan and pharmacies CVS, Walgreens and Walmart, and how much each community will receive.
The settlement is expected to total $350 million dollars statewide, according to The Missourian.
Richard Sheets, executive director of the Missouri Municipal League, previously said cities with more than 10,000 people in population are eligible for the settlement. There are roughly 83 cities in Missouri that meet that threshold, including Union.
Taking part in the state agreement was unanimously approved by the Board of Aldermen at its March 13 meeting. The Washington City Council and Franklin County Commission have approved similar agreements with the same five companies.
According to state documents, Allergan will pay $2.37 billion nationally over seven years, while fellow drug maker Teva will pay $3.6 billion over 13 years and provide each state included in the settlement with an opportunity to receive shipments of Narcan, a drug that is used to treat those experiencing a drug overdose. Walgreens will pay $4.8 billion over the next 15 years and CVS will pay $5.1 billion over the next 10 years. Walmart will pay $3.1 billion, according to a news release.
Officials were asked if there was any reason Union would not sign on to the settlement. City Attorney Matt Schroeder recommended Union take part in the settlement.
“The only reason (not to participate) would be if we wanted to opt out of the settlement and sue them ourselves,” Schroeder said. “This is way more efficient.”
The deadline for cities to participate in the settlement is April 18.
This is not the first time Union has agreed to take part in a statewide opioid settlement.
Union voted in December 2021 to take part in a settlement involving Johnson & Johnson, as well as three of the nation’s largest pharmaceutical distributors — Amerisource Bergin, McKesson and Cardinal Health.