The city of Union approved a variance to allow Sullivan Bank to change the parking lot of its branch on the south end of downtown at its Board of Alderman meeting Sept. 19.
The bank, located at 351 S. Oak Street, is planning to expand its building to the south by 3,000 square feet, which would prevent customers from circling the building in the parking lot, bank Senior Vice President Glenn Overschmidt wrote in a letter to the Board of Aldermen.
“This would force traffic flow to exit our property in the back of our building, thereby forcing customers to attempt a left turn onto Oak Street, off Willow Street, in order to be able to reenter the bank’s parking lot,” Overschmidt wrote.
That would create a “potentially hazardous situation,” because people turning left on to Oak Street would be dealing with traffic backed up from the light at the Highway 50 intersection, which is located just south of the intersection of Willow and Oak streets, Overschmidt wrote.
To help alleviate the problem, Overschmidt asked the city for a “left only” entrance to the bank parking lot from Willow Street. That would allow customers to enter Sullivan Bank’s parking lot without having to go back to Oak Street.
“We truly feel this is a better solution for all parties, by improving traffic flow, and creating a much safer alternative to our customers requiring access to our lobby,” Overschmidt wrote.
But the change differs from city regulations because the left-turn entrance does not meet Union’s setback requirements and needs a variance, City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann said.
City Engineer J.D. Kelley said he studied Willow Street by the bank as nearby Central Elementary School started and ended classes. He found no more than 15 cars passing, with one school bus using Willow and that the turn lane would not have a significant impact on traffic.
“It’s really an underutilized intersection,” he said. “It doesn’t really work well. It works when it’s not peak hours.”
Sullivan Bank’s left-only entrance is a good plan, Alderman Robert Marquart said. Other aldermen agreed and unanimously approved the variance.