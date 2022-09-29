Union City Hall
Missourian File Photo

The city of Union approved a variance to allow Sullivan Bank to change the parking lot of its branch on the south end of downtown at its Board of Alderman meeting Sept. 19.

The bank, located at 351 S. Oak Street, is planning to expand its building to the south by 3,000 square feet, which would prevent customers from circling the building in the parking lot, bank Senior Vice President Glenn Overschmidt wrote in a letter to the Board of Aldermen.

