Marijuana Plants
Missouri voters legalized recreational marijuana in 2022.

 (Photo by Uriel Sinai/Getty Images via The Missouri Independent)

While no aldermen or school board races will be contested in the city, Union voters will decide whether or not they want marijuana sales taxed in the upcoming April municipal election.

Aldermen voted unanimously Monday to place a 3-percent tax on recreational marijuana sales in the city limits on the April 4 ballot. A separate 2-percent tax on medical marijuana sales will also appear on the ballot.

