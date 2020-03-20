Drivers in Union will need to stay at least 10 feet away from a mailbox when they park during certain hours.
The Board of Aldermen recently passed the mailbox parking ordinance. It will be in effect from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
The law, which was approved unanimously March 9, will only be enforced if the city receives a complaint.
Violators face infractions similar to other parking violations, City Administrator Russell Rost said.
Discussions on mailbox parking first came before aldermen in January, when they asked Rost to look into the issue. Rost presented his findings at a Feb. 3 personnel, finance and public works committee meeting, where his interest was piqued by a city with the 10-foot regulation that is only initiated by complaint.
Background
There are two types of mail delivery in Union, rural and urban. Rost said at an earlier meeting that the latest problem is affecting rural mail routes, where the mail carrier delivers the mail by a vehicle and not a mail truck.
When the delivery can’t happen, Rost explained that sometimes notices are placed in the mailbox for the resident to pick up the mail at the post office, but in other cases residents call the post office after not receiving mail after a couple days and find out their mail is not being delivered.
The committee discussed several possible solutions to the issue. These included making the recommendation that residents move their mailboxes to the edge of their driveways or passing an ordinance that would prohibit parking in front of mailboxes.
Committee members also discussed having the ordinance only prohibiting parking in front of mailboxes for a span of time during the day when mail is delivered.
Committee members pointed out that a problem with passing an ordinance would be its difficulty to enforce. Another problem is that it is not necessarily the residents who are parking in front of the mailbox but guests of those residents.
Without reaching a consensus, the committee instructed Rost to look further into the issue and do research as to how it could be solved.
Rost said the proposed new ordinance could help address the issue and, because it would be complaint based, would be easier to enforce.