Downtown building
The downtown Union building that will house a bar and a distillery.

 Missourian Photo/Geoff Folsom

After getting liquor licenses approved Monday by the Board of Aldermen, two new establishments will be opening next door to each other in downtown Union.

Sip on Main will be located at 201 E. Main St., while Old Ozarkian Distillery is at 203 E. Main St.

