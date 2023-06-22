Union City Hall

Union has approved its $16.66 million 2023-24 city budget, which includes raises recommended from a compensation study.

The budget includes $10.95 million in general fund expenses, which includes most city activities, $2.16 million for the city’s park fund, $1.26 million for the water fund and $2.3 million for the sewer fund.

