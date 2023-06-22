Union has approved its $16.66 million 2023-24 city budget, which includes raises recommended from a compensation study.
The budget includes $10.95 million in general fund expenses, which includes most city activities, $2.16 million for the city’s park fund, $1.26 million for the water fund and $2.3 million for the sewer fund.
Aldermen approved giving city employees who were not recommended for raises of at least $1,000 under the salary study, raises to get them up to $1,000.
After a closed session discussion at their May 8 meeting, aldermen voted to give pay increases based on results of the compensation study to some city officials, including a 17 percent raise to City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann, taking him to $122,928 from $104,902. Others receiving pay increases included Police Chief Andrew Parker, whose pay increased to $106,933 from $104,694 and City Clerk Jonita Copeland, whose pay went to $78,395 from $76,889.
The compensation study, completed by McGrath Human Resources Group, of Jamestown, Tennessee, compared employee pay in Union to cities inside and outside of Franklin County, including Washington, St. Clair, New Haven, Festus, St. Ann and Town & Country, as well as county governments like Franklin, Jefferson, St. Charles, Warren and St. Louis counties.
The study encouraged Union to develop a salary schedule with a minimum, midpoint and maximum for each position. “The city has not consistently kept pace with the external market,” the study noted. “The city’s positions do not have salary ranges, and therefore, are difficult to compare, at least with regard to starting salaries, to the external market.”
The city also was able to make some additional purchases because it recently received a check for $230,029 from Charter Communications, as part of the judgment against the company in a case involving the city of Winchester. A court determined that voice calls made over the internet are taxable like traditional landline calls.
Using the money from Charter, aldermen agreed to update the city’s software for its fuel tank for $20,000, pay $45,000 for a new police vehicle and buy new pool shade structures for one side of the pool at the Union Splash-N-Swimplex for $61,290, according to the minutes from the June 5 Personnel, Finance and Public Works Committee meeting. The full Board of Aldermen approved the committee’s recommendations at its June 12 meeting.
“They’re kind of getting old, worn,” Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said of the shade structures. “They’ve held up longer than I thought they would when I took over. They visually look like they are starting to fray in some areas. ... There’s a couple of them that are rusting out at the base. We’re looking at some options that are going to be cost efficient.”
Not everything requested with the Charter money was approved. The committee turned down a request from the parks department for $291,720 for roof replacement at the large pavilion at City Park. Pohlmann made the request after a grant request for larger improvements was turned down by Missouri State Parks, a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. The state would have paid for half the project’s $750,964 cost, with the city responsible for the remainder.
The request for roof repairs at the large pavilion, which was built in 1928, would have handled the primary issue with the facility, Pohlmann said. “Before we do any of those other things that we need to do to that site, that is the thing that needs to be done is repairing the roof,” he said. “That is leading to some of the structural problems that we are having, because the roof is faulty. Hopefully, they’ll put it in the budget next year.”
Union also received $228,165 from Franklin County, which is to go toward the Union Expressway project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.