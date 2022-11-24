Vacant lot
The city of Union is buying this vacant lot.

The Union Board of Aldermen has approved an agreement allowing Mayor Bob Schmuke to complete the purchase of the remaining property on a downtown block the city is seeking to transform.

The city is planning to buy property on Washington Avenue, across from Union Furniture & Flooring and just north of City Hall, from Stanley and Janet Bolzenius, of Union. It is the last parcel of property on the block to be purchased by the city.

