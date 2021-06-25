The city of Union has approved its 2021-22 fiscal year budget with combined projected budget expenditures of $16.6 million.
Although the total budget, which goes into effect July 1, is $371,063 higher than the 2020-21 budget, the projected general fund budget increase is more modest. Union plans to spend $9.6 million on the general fund, which includes most services like police, streets and trash. That is up 0.6 percent, or $56,289, from the general fund budget adopted for 2020-21.
The board of aldermen gave unanimous approval to the budget at its June 14 meeting.
In a letter to aldermen, City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann and Finance Director Heather Keith wrote the city was able to maintain a strong financial position despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The budget balances as required by state law.
“This was the direct result of strong fund reserves built during times of growth and the city’s immediate response to the pandemic, including delayed spending,” Zimmermann and Keith wrote. “We have again looked at reducing our expenditures to maintain a balanced budget.”
The budget includes a 2.6 percent cost of living increase for all employees and a 0.4 percent additional merit raise for many of them.
The economic outlook for 2021-22 remains unpredictable, Zimmermann and Keith wrote. “In this tight economy, budget cuts and shortfalls have become common occurrences with more forecast at both the state and national levels,” they wrote. “Union has been fortunate not to have felt the full effects due to its position as a retail center, industries and employment.”
Meanwhile, the city’s park fund expenses are projected to increase to $1.7 million, up $202,127, or 13.1 percent, from the current budget.
The city had several reasons for increasing the park budget, including the City Auditorium being transferred to the park fund from the general fund, Keith told The Missourian. The building is now under the parks department after other city departments moved to the new city hall in summer 2020.
Other reasons for the increase include a state grant for a new playground surface at Clark-Vitt Memorial Park. The city is starting a day camp in summer 2022, which it is budgeting for now, as well as bringing back its Just 4 Kids program, a combination day camp and nursery for toddlers and preschool-aged children.
Parks Director Chad Pohlmann hopes the day camp and Just 4 Kids will ultimately balance themselves out in revenue.
“We’re not trying to make any money; we just want it to do as well as we can and provide services without going into a deficit,” he said.
Pohlmann hopes to have a Just 4 Kids coordinator in place in time to start the program in October. It will be held in eight-week sessions year-round.
The budget does not yet include the $2.2 million the city is receiving from the federal government as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.
“We are going to do a budget amendment for that when we receive it and know what we are going to use it for,” Keith said.