City of Union employees will be getting a little extra pay this holiday season.
The city is using money from the American Rescue Plan Act to fund $180,000 in pay increases to its 60 employees over two years, with $90,000 in payments to employees each time.
Employees received their first $1,500 payment in February 2022. The city had planned to give that amount again in February 2023, but decided instead to move that payment to December 2022.
The city’s Personnel, Finance and Public Works Committee voted Nov. 7 to authorize that move which will amount to $90,000.
City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann said moving up the payment will allow the city to combine the ARPA payment with the regular one time pay increase the city traditionally funds of $350 per employee. Employees will get the total $1,850 in time for Christmas.
The city calls the move a one-time pay increase for future work that employees might do. City Attorney Matt Schroeder has said the city cannot legally give bonuses.
Part-time employees will receive $750 in extra pay, while seasonal employees will not receive extra pay.
The ARPA pay increases total $106,000 with taxes, while the city bonuses total $23,000 with taxes, Finance Director Heather Keith said.
The $350 payments come out of the city’s general fund.
The one-time pay increases are in addition to the 5 percent raises city employees received as part of the fiscal year 2022-23 budget.
City employees received a 2.6 percent cost of living raise for the 2021-22 fiscal year. That came after a 3 percent pay increase for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
Future pay changes are expected to be reviewed as part of a salary study the board of aldermen approved at its October meeting. Union is paying McGrath Human Resources Group, of Wonder Lake, Illinois, $18,987 to complete the study.
Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder told aldermen in his November economic development report that he is working with the city’s human resources department to provide information to McGrath.
The study will take five to six months and McGrath will then provide a strategy and recommendation for the city to implement its findings.