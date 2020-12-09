The annual Angel Tree tradition isn’t using an actual Christmas tree this year, but organizers are still looking for help.
The Angel Tree, which United Bank of Union and the Union Kiwanis Club have worked on for 30 years, is being handled through the bank’s drive-thrus, since indoor services are by appointment only. United Bank of Union Vice President Aaron Hall said customers can ask for the angels, which contain information about what type of gift a child might like, at the drive-thru windows at any of its three branches.
“We’re trying to fill a need and be socially responsible in dealing with the pandemic at the same time,” Hall said. “We, for sure, did not want any kids to go without Christmas this year.”
The bank also is bringing gifts, most less than $25, to a total of 110 kids, part of 36 families. Each child will get three gifts each, one from customers at each of the three branches.
And this year, Hall will either leave the gifts in front of the children’s homes or the parents can come pick them up at the bank. The bank will not be doing its normal delivery with 10 to 12 people dressed as Santa.
About half the parents are asking the presents be delivered, with the other half wanting to go to the bank to pick them up, Hall said. Some are concerned that dropping gifts off could tip kids off to what they are getting.
So far, there are plenty of gifts still not purchased. Hall said each branch has about 15 angels remaining.
The deadline to bring gifts to the bank is Monday, Dec. 14. They will be delivered between Dec. 21 and Christmas. Customers are asked to ring the doorbell outside the bank and an employee will come get it.
“We prefer wrapped, if not our staff will wrap them for them,” Hall said.
It was important to keep the Angel Tree going, even if it was different, Hall said. “It’s another tool to give back to the community, to help serve the community we live in.”
Kiwanis officials agree. “We continue the Angel Tree program because children and their families are in great need this year, especially because of Covid and people being out of work,” said Lynne Elliott, Kiwanis co-president.