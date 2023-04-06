The state of Missouri is providing assistance to Black Sheep Ammunition, a new manufacturer of small caliber ammunition for outdoor enthusiasts.
Black Sheep is receiving a $188,391 incentive package from the Rural Works program, part of the Missouri Department of Economic Development’s (DED) Missouri Works program.
“It’s always exciting to see companies creating jobs here in our state,” Gov. Mike Parson said in a DED news release. “Our ongoing commitment to strengthening Missouri’s workforce and improving our infrastructure continues to attract quality employers and make a positive difference for our economy. We welcome Black Sheep Ammunition to Union and look forward to the benefits it will bring to the area.”
According to Black Sheep, part of St. Louis-based B-2 Management, the company is investing $2.9 million and creating 17 new jobs.
Black Sheep Ammo is building its factory in a building that has been vacant for several years at 800 N. Washington Ave. in Union. It plans to open later this year.
“We believe everything happens for a reason and we are thrilled fate brought us to Union,” said Matt Bishop, of B-2 Management. “We look forward to the continued support and partnerships with everyone that has contributed and everyone who will contribute!”
The Missouri Works program is the state’s leading tool for expanding and retaining businesses, according to DED. It allows companies to access capital for expansion by withholdings or tax credits.
“Black Sheep Ammunition’s investment in Union is great news for the local economy,” Acting DED Director Maggie Kost said. “Our team’s work is always focused on expanding opportunities through economic growth. We’re grateful to improve the lives of Missourians by assisting with projects that bring new investments and jobs to the places they call home.”
Black Sheep recently received approval from the city of Union for a zoning change on its building, as well as a conditional use permit allowing for converting the building to an ammunition plant.
The city started discussing the project with B-2 in November 2022, officials previously said.
The building being renovated was originally a car dealership when it was built in 1957, according to former Union resident Frank Jenny.
At one point over the last 60 years, the building had a hardware store on the upper level and bowling alley on the lower level, with 10,000 square feet on each level, according to The Missourian. It was renovated in the early 2010s by an ownership group called North Union Projects, comprised of Dave Hall, Mark Hall, Jim Ming, Joe Purschke and Ed Schmelz.