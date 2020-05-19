With its annual Memorial Day Parade canceled, Union American Legion Post 297 will hold a smaller ceremony Monday, May 25.
The event is scheduled to run from 11:15 a.m. to noon at the post, located at 205 N. Washington Ave. The event won’t have a guest speaker but will include a wreath laying, the playing of “Taps,” an honor guard salute and an invocation.
The COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of the parade, which snakes through downtown before ending up at the Post 297 headquarters, for the first time in memory.