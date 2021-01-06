At the New Year’s Day Steak and Bloody Mary breakfast at Union American Legion Post 297, the year 2020 was already a distant memory.
The breakfast was available for both pickup and in-person dining at the legion hall. For $12, diners got a Bloody Mary or mimosa, steak, eggs, hash browns, and biscuits and gravy.
Despite icy morning conditions, some 100 people took part, down from the usual 120 to 140.
“This year, because of COVID, we decided to have everybody preorder,” said Roger Gansmann, American Legion facilities manager. “So far, it’s been going really well.”
Along with New Year’s Day, Friday, Jan. 1, was National Bloody Mary Day and National Hangover Day, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. Some say the tomato juice and vodka-based cocktail is a hangover cure, so the three holidays might run together.
“It’s typically the drink of choice after New Year’s Eve,” Gansmann said.
The event is staffed by volunteers and about a quarter of the attendees are not American Legion members, he said. Upstairs, eggs and hash browns were cooked in the kitchen, while a few men grilled steak in the freezing temperatures outside.
“Everybody is donating their time,” Gansmann said.
The volunteers were happy to take part.
“We do it snow, sleet - we’re just like the post office,” said Michelle Hoeft, who was grilling. “We do it for the love of the veterans.”
American Legion officials look forward to the new year after some disappointments in 2020. The group saw several of its 2020 events canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its annual Memorial Day parade. The parade typically has between 20 and 30 entries, drawing between 1,000 and 2,000 viewers who line the streets of downtown Union.
American Legion events around Veterans Day, including the Buddy Supper, also were canceled.