While Union’s new city hall is expected to open to the public Monday, July 27, the city is still approving some last minute change orders to the $4.5 million project.
Among the changes is a “panic button,” that will put in a silent alarm in the new city hall, located at 10 E. Locust St. Russell Rost, the city’s administrative consultant, said an audible alarm was previously planned.
“Speaking with (Police) Chief (Andrew) Parker, we felt it was better to have that alarm be silent in the building and go to the police department and the sheriff’s department,” Rost said at the board of aldermen’s Monday, July 13 meeting.
The cost of the change, which includes labor and materials for intrusion panels, is $4,020, according to city documents. Wright Construction Services Inc. is the contractor on the project.
In addition, wiring was added for data in the break room. The $958 addition will allow for cable television and another electric outlet in the room, which will be used as needed for meetings.
Some of the changes were required after the inspection process, Rost said. The city accepted the new building Monday, July 6.
The city plans to start moving from the old city hall, in the city auditorium building at 500 E. Locust Street, starting Wednesday, July 22. Rost said more change orders could result from the moving process.
Aldermen unanimously approved the change orders.