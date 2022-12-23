Union Aldi store location
Union’s Aldi stands at 1631 Denmark Road Dec. 22. The store will open at 9 a.m. Jan. 12 and the first 100 customers will receive a gift bag filled with Aldi goods and a gift card, according to a press release.  

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

Union’s newest grocery store will welcome its first customers at 9 a.m. on Jan. 12,  according to officials with Aldi.

This will be the Germany-based discount grocer’s first location in Union. The new store is located near the intersection of Denmark Road and Progress Parkway.