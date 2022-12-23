Union’s newest grocery store will welcome its first customers at 9 a.m. on Jan. 12, according to officials with Aldi.
This will be the Germany-based discount grocer’s first location in Union. The new store is located near the intersection of Denmark Road and Progress Parkway.
The news comes two months after Schnucks opened its store in the renovated Fricks Market at 401 Central Ave.
“With the addition of Schnucks — and obviously we’ve had Walmart and Finks forever — I think Union had a strong history of grocery suppliers,” said Union Economic Development Director James Schmieder. “We’re excited to offer another one that offers discount foods and — with inflation and everything else that’s been going on — another lower price, another alternative for families that are that are trying to watch their dollars and cents.”
Schmieder said Union residents have been quite outspoken in their desire for the grocery chain to expand to Union. Residents created a Facebook group to help woo the grocer to the city. Schmieder said the city’s demographic data suggested it could support another store.
“Our stores are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier, and we’ve been voted the price leader for five years running,”said Rob Jeffries, O’Fallon regional vice president for Aldi.
Union’s Aldi is one of more than 1,000 that have opened in the U.S. in the past decade. The grocer is also building a 20,798-square-foot store in Washington near PetSmart and Dick’s Sporting Goods. Jeffries said in 2021 that the company hoped to have the Washington store open by the end of 2022, but an update has not been released. An official with the company has not responded to a request for comment on the Washington location.
The first 100 customers at Aldi’s opening in Union will receive a gift bag and gift card.