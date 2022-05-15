More than a year after it was first announced, construction has started on a new Aldi store in Union.
“Their official word to the city is that they will be open by the end of the year, so that’s good news out on that front,” Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder said at Thursday’s Union Development Corp. meeting.
The Union Aldi is being built next to the Rock Island Car Wash near the intersection of Denmark Road and Progress Parkway near East Central College.
The Union Aldi has a $3.255 million construction cost and will be 18,069 square feet, according to its building permit. Its architect is SGA Design Group of Tulsa, Oklahoma. A contractor was not listed on the permit.
The Union store is going up at the same time as a new Aldi in the Phoenix Center Shopping Center in Washington. That 20,798-square-foot store is expected to replace Aldi’s existing Washington store.
While the Union Aldi project was announced by developers to the city’s Board of Alderman in spring 2021, it appeared to be delayed late last year. Schmieder said the project’s architects told him they were having trouble getting materials for the building.
Schmieder said he again called the architect in December 2021 and things looked better. “They couldn’t really give me a time frame as far as when it was going to be,” he told The Missourian.
A few months later, the city was told work would be starting in early May, Schmieder said.
“The permit’s been issued,” he said. “Everything on that front is moving forward.”
Delays like this are why Schmieder usually does not discuss new projects in the city until building permits have been issued, but, in this case, the developer announced it at a city meeting.
Getting Aldi will be a “good development for the city,” he said. “I know a lot of the residents are happy about it.”
Schmieder said he could not discuss the “next thing” for the city, but said “we do have things in the works.”
In a statement to The Missourian, Aldi’s O’Fallon Divisional Vice President Rob Jeffries said he is “excited to confirm” the Union store will open by the end of 2022.
“At Aldi, we streamline our approach to staffing, creating cost-saving efficiencies that are passed onto our customers. Each store, including our new Union, Missouri, store, will employ about 15 to 20 people,” Jeffries said, adding that Aldi will share more specific details once it has them.