The architect for a planned Aldi store in Union has notified the city that the project is delayed until at least 2023.
“They asked us to, kind of, put the project on hold,” Union Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder said. “We had not issued the building permit, but we were prepared to. It was just a matter of when they wanted to greenlight it.”
With costs skyrocketing, developers told the city several months ago they were having trouble getting materials for the project, which is to be located near the intersection of Denmark Road and Progress Parkway, just off Highway 50, on the east side of Union, Schmieder said. He plans to reach out to the architect in the coming days.
Schmieder said he is frequently asked about the status of the Aldi store, which was announced for the city last spring.
Interest in the Union store has only amplified since a building permit for Aldi, a German discount grocery store chain, was issued Dec. 16 at the Phoenix Center Shopping Center in Washington. The 20,798-square-foot store is expected to replace Aldi’s existing Washington store.
While Aldi Regional Vice President Rob Jeffries, who works in O’Fallon, said the company hopes to have the new Washington location open by the end of 2022, he said they do not have any information to share about a potential Aldi opening in Union.
The company has not confirmed the Union location, and only recently confirmed the new Washington store. Schmieder said he is confused about why developers of the property went ahead with the announcement so soon in the process.
“If you’re going to hurry up and wait, you don’t want to get the public all out of sorts,” he said.
Typically, the city won’t announce a business is coming to Union until a building permit is issued, unless the company does so first, Schmieder said.
In August, the Union officials approved a new location for a Riechers Tire and Auto across the street from its previous planned location to make way for Aldi, because the original site had been sold for the grocer.
