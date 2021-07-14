After a 50-minute public hearing, the Union Board of Aldermen rejected a rezoning request Monday that would have allowed the expansion of the Union Corporate Center industrial park south of East Central College.
The 7-1 vote came after seven residents of the area around the industrial park spoke against the plan by the Union Development Corp. (UDC). Residents expressed concerns about declining property values and increased traffic that could come with the proposed 49.77-acre expansion.
The aldermen’s decision came after a 4-3 vote in May by the city’s planning and zoning commission to recommend the zoning change.
Ward 4 Alderman Tom Strubberg, who represents the subdivision and industrial park, blasted the UDC’s plan, which would have changed the property’s zoning to general industrial district from its current zoning of non-urban district and highway business district.
“I believe during planning and zoning they said there wouldn’t be any gas companies, there’s an oil company over there,” Strubberg said of the existing industrial park. “Are we splitting hairs?”
Strubberg also criticized the UDC’s claim that the expanded industrial park would add more jobs. “Everyone’s hiring, we don’t need more jobs right now,” he said. “I know we’re planning for the future, but at what expense?”
Alderman Barbara Laberer, who initially voted for the rezoning with the planning commission, where she is the aldermen’s liaison, changed her vote to oppose the industrial park Monday. “It’s the constituents who put us in office, so I feel like it’s the constituents we need to listen to,” Laberer said after the meeting.
Among those joining Laberer was new Ward 1 Alderman Amanda Sullivan, who was sworn in earlier in the meeting. She replaces Robert “Bob” Schmuke, who was appointed mayor.
The only alderman to support the zoning change was Ward 3’s Dennis Soetebier. After the meeting, Soetebier said any industrial land would likely have to go near some kind of residential in the future. “The homeowners in the area had good points, but I’m not sure it would have affected the neighborhood negatively,” he said.
Nearly 50 people attended the meeting, many cheering when a speaker made a point they agreed with.
While a number of prohibited uses for the industrial park were given, resident Ron Karl questioned that. He said vehicles currently sit in the industrial park with no license plates and busted-out windows with grass growing around them.
“Who’s enforcing the rules, because I would like to see those rules enforced,” Karl said.
In his introductory comments, UDC board member Brandon Bardot warned that the property’s current zoning allows many uses residents might not like, including crematoriums, power plants, campgrounds and racetracks.
“This property will come up at some point in time, and probably sooner than later, for rezoning again, because the value of the property has outstripped the uses for which it is permitted,” Bardot told aldermen. “So, to a certain extent, I think it is unfair to continue to restrict the owners and their ability to do with the property what they want.”
But another resident pointed out that Union’s current comprehensive plan calls for the property to be eventually rezoned for light residential.
The rejection of the zoning change means ownership of the property reverts to the Margaret Metcalf Family Trust. Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder said the sale to UDC was contingent on the zoning change being approved.
The UDC had said the additional property was needed because more than 180 of the 235 acres in the existing industrial park had been sold. Officials hoped the additional land could add up to 160 jobs to the 600 currently in Union Corporate Center.