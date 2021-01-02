Members of the Union Board of Aldermen held off making a decision on raising rental fees at the City Auditorium because of concerns over some of the details.
Mayor Rod Tappe said he is concerned about a change that would limit rentals to two days instead of the current three.
“If a wedding reception goes to 11, you have an hour to get all your stuff out of that auditorium,” he said at the Monday, Dec. 21, parks, buildings, development and public service committee meeting. “Sometimes an hour’s not going to be enough time to get their stuff out.”
Typically, people who have had large events like weddings in the auditorium have decorated on Friday, held the event Saturday, then been able to take everything home Sunday, Tappe said.
The city’s new plan would allow people with large events to pay an additional $350 cleaning fee if they don’t have time to remove everything, Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said.
Alderman Bob Schmuke said he has been to event facilities in the area that do require people to be out by midnight.
“Some places I go to, if they say midnight, you’d better be out by midnight,” he said. “They make it happen. I’ve seen it.”
Pohlmann agreed, saying the current three-day auditorium usage is “unprecedented.”
“That’s not something that is standardly done by anybody else,” he said.
Limiting rentals to two days also potentially allows more people to use the facilities, Pohlmann said.
“In our current system, only one person can utilize the facilities in one weekend,” he said.
While board members were generally OK with the increased rental fees, they did ask to see comparisons to other halls in the area. Pohlmann had included that information in his discussions with the city’s park advisory board, which previously recommended the fee increase, but did not include the comparisons in the information packets for the aldermen.
The committee tabled a vote on the fee increases until it gets more information.
Under the proposal, the main gym at the 400-person capacity City Auditorium will have the option of being rented by Union residents for as little as $25 per hour (with a two-hour minimum) up to $600 for any two-day period on Friday, Saturday or Sunday.
If a potential renter would just like the gym from 10 a.m. to midnight one day, it will cost $400 for Union residents.
For nonresidents, the fees jump to $40 per hour, $550 for one day or $750 for two days. All the gym rentals require a $500 deposit.
The rental agreements come with additional fees if the renter would like tables and chairs or things like the volleyball or pickleball nets in place.
The gym now has a $400 fee for two days for residents and $500 for non-residents. Gym rentals now require a $150 deposit. During the week, it had an hourly rental rate of $75 per hour.
Pohlmann provided the park advisory board comparable prices for other facilities in the area, saying the Moose Lodge in Washington charges $350 for members and $450 for nonmembers and the Best Western charges $900 to hold a wedding.
Washington’s city auditorium also has different packages for its gym, charging $500 per day during the week, $600 for a Friday, Saturday or Sunday and $800 for two days.
Downstairs in the Union auditorium building, which used to be city hall, the former board of aldermen meeting room will be available to rent for $10 per hour. A conference room is available for $15 an hour and a training room, which has a refrigerator and microwave oven included, rents for $20 an hour.
All the downstairs rooms require a two-hour minimum and $500 deposit.
The downstairs conference rooms currently rent for $75 per day, with a $100 deposit.
The changes would expand the availability of the conference rooms to between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m., seven days a week, from their current availability only during hours the parks department is open Monday through Friday.
The rental increases are needed because it costs the city an average of $480 in employee pay and other expenses to rent out the auditorium, Pohlmann said.