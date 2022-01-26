Two new members were appointed to the Union Planning and Zoning Commission Tuesday, one replacing a member who passed away, the other replacing the commission’s former chairman, who was arrested.
Mike Vermillion, assistant vice president at United Bank of Union, will fill the vacancy of Christian Dunn, who died in November at 31. Greg Toelke, vice president at Legends Bank, is filling the vacancy of Greg Bailey, who resigned Jan. 11 after being charged with one count of the Class D felony of possessing child pornography.
The appointments were unanimously approved by the board of aldermen at a special meeting Tuesday.
“United Bank, their policy over there is ‘Let’s get a few more of our guys involved with what’s going on in the city,’ ” Mayor Bob Schmuke told aldermen in announcing the appointments.
Among the other United Bank of Union officials on boards in Union are CEO Mike Elliott on the Union Development Corp. board, and Marketing Coordinator Ashley Mercer on the Union Area Chamber of Commerce board.
Alderman Barbara Laberer, who works with Vermillion on the chamber board, expects both will be good board members.
After the meeting, Schmuke said the planning commission will vote on a new chairman at the start of its next meeting, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday. Schmuke said he was not aware of Bailey’s arrest, only that he had resigned.
City Attorney Matt Schroeder confirmed that the Greg Bailey who was arrested is the now-former planning board chairman.
In September 2021, detectives went to Bailey’s business, Micawber Appraisal, and spoke with Bailey, 49, after getting tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that, beginning in February 2019, an IP address registered to the company was viewing still image photography involving naked children.
According to previous Missourian reporting, Bailey reportedly told detectives that he was one of two people to use a laptop computer with the same IP address, the other being the company’s part-time secretary.
Detectives said Bailey acknowledged using the computer to view pornographic material and “came across images that appeared to be children.” Bailey consented to a search of the computer, but investigators said their search did not locate any child pornography on the computer.
Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Becker charged Bailey in one of the first cases filed in 2022. If convicted, Bailey could be sentenced to up to seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections. He also could be sentenced to one year in the Franklin County Jail or be ordered to pay a fine.
Dunn, a former alderman candidate, died unexpectedly Nov. 16, leaving behind four children. He was lead software developer for Magnet LLC in Washington and, along with serving on the planning commission, was a member of Union’s Park Advisory Board.
Scenic Regional Library Director Steve Campbell also was recently appointed to the planning commission, replacing former board member Amanda Egli, who left the commission soon after being let go from her job as chamber director amid an investigation into missing funds.
Ashley Campbell, who is married to Steve Campbell, was appointed to fill Dunn’s position on the park board. She had served on the park board previously.