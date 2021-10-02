Amanda Egli said she will go elsewhere to spread her mental health awareness message after a committee made up of members of the Union Board of Aldermen rejected a request to place signs in city parks.
The signs have messages such as “You’re Not Alone!” and feature QR codes that, when scanned with a smartphone, would direct people needing help with mental health to appropriate resources. It also featured a website, afsp.org, and phone number, 800-273-8255, that people could use to get assistance from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Egli, executive director of the Union Area Chamber of Commerce who also is working on the Oct. 17 Franklin County Out of the Darkness Walk in Union, previously said the Rotary Club of Union had the 24 signs made using a grant from Rotary International.
The city’s park advisory board made a unanimous recommendation to allow the signs in parks, though city officials urged caution at the August meeting. They expressed similar concerns at the Sept. 20 parks, buildings, development and public service committee meeting, where the request was rejected.
“We have an ordinance that states that it’s a violation of city code to place a sign or advertisement on any public property, meaning right of way, parks, whatever,” City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann told the committee. “If you go into our parks right now, we have very limited signage. Most of the signage you’re going to find in there deals with walking trails, soccer fields, those facilities.”
Zimmermann expressed concern about what could happen if additional signs were allowed. “You kind of create a situation where you’re going to have to continue allowing signs, meaning advertising signs or other instances,” he said.
The city has no other health-related signs in parks, though it does allow signs showing donations that were made to pay for things like benches or scoreboards in parks, Zimmermann said.
Alderman Paul Arand said the signs could become “too much.”
“Not that it’s not needed and wanted to help people who need it, it’s just the timing and whether people will come in with multitudes of signs,” he said.
Arand suggested putting a mental health message on the electronic message board the city shares with Scenic Regional Library’s Union branch on Highway 47. But City Attorney Matt Schroeder said that could then have the same issue. Schroeder said it might be possible to advertise events on the electronic sign no more than 30 days beforehand.
Egli presented one of the signs at the August park board meeting but did not attend last week’s meeting where her request was rejected. She told The Missourian Monday that she is placing signs at Union R-XI School District campuses, as well as the Union Ambulance District. “We are going to talk to more of the first responders in the area to get them at their locations as well,” she said.
Egli does not plan on making further requests with the city related to the signs, she said.
“The fact that the schools are behind this important cause shows a level of support that not only our children need but our whole community as a whole needs,” she said.
For information on the Out of the Darkness Walk, visit afsp.org/FranklinCoMO or contact Egli at 636-466-2076 or amandaegli@yahoo.com.