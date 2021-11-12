As it prepares for the next decade, Union’s aldermen gave mixed reviews of the city’s performance over the previous 10 years.
As part of the city’s comprehensive plan update, Mayor Bob Schmuke and the aldermen attending the Nov. 18 Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee meeting were each given calculator-like keypads and polled about the city’s performance on the city’s 2011 comprehensive plan.
Meeting goals
On the goal of downtown revitalization, which includes recruiting and retaining businesses and creating entrainment and commercial opportunities in the city’s core, 57 percent of the officials polled said the city has not done a good job progressing toward its goals in that area, compared with 43 percent who voted that Union has worked well toward the goal.
Attracting entertainment, like a concert venue, restaurants or permanent farmer’s market, has been an issue downtown, Alderman Paul Arand said.
Schmuke added that, as the county seat, downtown attracts many law offices, which limits space for other attractions. “It’s not up to the city. It’s up to somebody to say, ‘Hey, I think this would be a good spot to do this,’ ” he said.
Parking is another issue, Alderman Barbara Laberer said.
The polling, conducted by St. Louis-based H3 Studio, did not reveal how each elected official voted, but 43 percent was also the percentage of respondents who said they took part in the 2011 comprehensive plan.
The city’s progress on future land use also only received support from 43 percent of elected officials. That includes how the city has promoted land development to encourage the revitalization of the central business district, as well as reinforcing industrial and business growth.
The Union Development Corp.’s Union Corporate Center industrial park has only one large undeveloped site remaining, and an effort to buy new land to expand the park was recently shot down by aldermen after complaints from nearby residents.
Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder said Union is down to its last 50 acres of available industrial land. “It’s kind of like driving a car,” he said. “When you get down to the last quarter tank, it’s time to fill up.”
Retail development is another concern.
“We definitely have fallen behind when you look at how we’ve grown as compared to Washington,” Alderman Brian Pickard said.
Narrowly gaining majority support was Union’s progress on the issue of transportation, where 53 percent approved. That includes maintaining good roads while providing pedestrian access and maintaining Union’s “small-town character.”
The city has done a good job with some intersections, as well as starting planning and getting funding for the Union Expressway bypass, Arand said.
Aldermen said the worst issues are on roads such as Highway 47 that are controlled by the Missouri Department of Transportation.
“I think every bridge has been replaced and the rail crossings have been improved in the last two years,” Schmieder said.
More were supportive on the issue of business stability and economic development, with 86 percent saying Union has done well. That goal sought to “diversify and strengthen the city’s economic base and local employment opportunities.”
On quality of life, 71 percent approved of the job Union has done. Quality of life includes developing and promoting job creation and community beautification and building on the city’s services and housing stock.
Timothy Breihan, principal with H3, acknowledged that “quality of life” is a broad topic, which includes amenities and services.
Arand would like to see more health care facilities, including an urgent care center and a community center.
Also receiving 71 percent support was the city’s job on housing and neighborhood sustainability, or providing “safe and quality housing for all residents of Union.”
Although Union has plenty of senior housing going up, aldermen said they would like more higher-end homes.
The only goal that 100 percent of the elected officials replied Union has made significant progress toward was parks and public infrastructure. That includes “the availability of public facilities, infrastructure and emergency services that adequately serves Union’s present and future needs.”
That was likely aided by the completion of major projects like Veterans Memorial Park and the new city hall.
Of goals the 2011 comprehensive plan did not address, City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann said he would like to see the Bourbeuse River be more of an asset, pointing out that H3 was the only one of the three firms to bid for Union’s comprehensive plan to bring up the river.
“It’s a very high-quality fishing stream, but beyond that, we talked about trails, and that’s maybe one of the things that I think would be important for us to consider as a big-ticket item,” he said.
Alderman Karen Erwin expressed concern because people without housing live around the river.
“They encompass the entire area down there at any given time,” she said. “So the only way anything is going to work down there is if you have some sort of security.”
Breihan said making the river a recreational destination has “huge economic development potential.”
“In a lot of cases, the safety or undesirable behavior issues are resulting from the fact that there’s no one down there utilizing it,” he said. “Many communities would be so fortunate to have an amenity like that.”
H3 and city officials reviewed the goals from the previous comprehensive plan to assist with setting goals for the new one. All elected officials agreed that the goals from the 2011 comprehensive plan were still relevant.
Data review
Along with discussing goals, Breihan went through growth trends in Union. He said the city has grown 17.5 percent since 2010, and only a handful of cities in the St. Louis area are growing faster.
“It’s the fastest-growing city, and it’s really where the growth of Franklin County has occurred,” he said.
A “middle ground” projection calls for Union needing 4,420 new housing units by 2040.
Union’s growth has a large impact on the comprehensive plan, Breihan said. “As we continue to work on the comp plan, a real goal is ‘How does Union continue to attract people?’ ” he said.
Union has a fairly strong job market, with more people traveling into the city for work than commuting to work elsewhere, Breihan said. Only Washington has a better job market among area cities.
“It’s fair to say that Union is doing quite well,” Breihan said. “The question is how do you maintain that momentum, and what are areas that can be capitalized on?”
Of retail stores in Union, Breihan said the most underrepresented sectors were cl