The city of Union is considering what, if anything, to do about video gambling machines in local gas stations.
City Attorney Matt Schroeder recently attended a discussion on gaming machines in convenience stores at a conference for the Missouri Municipal Attorneys Association, an affiliate of the Missouri Municipal League. On Monday, July 17, he sought feedback from members of the Union Board of Aldermen at their Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Works Committee meeting.
“I didn’t know what the board’s temperature was on that,” Schroeder said. “There have been a couple cities across the state that have been successful in regulating those. ... If the cities want to do it under their own ordinances, there’s a way to do it.”
Platte County was among the areas discussed at a session of the conference. That county successfully prosecuted a case involving “no chance” gaming machines and destroyed the machines using a backhoe.
Alderman Russell Rost, a former city administrator in Union and St. Clair, said discussion of gaming machines comes up every 20 years or so.
“It came up before with the service clubs — and our American Legion was raided with the gambling machines,” he said.
It was one of numerous facilities, mostly American Legion and VFW halls, raided across the state by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Missouri Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control. Rost said the raids led to backlash against the agencies. “It created such an outrage that, I don’t think (the legislature) changed the law, they just partially defunded the liquor control and told the highway patrol to ‘knock it off.’ ”
Mayor Bob Schmuke said he thought businesses were allowed up to six gaming machines legally.
“I was just looking at drawings of a new convenience store that we might be getting the other day, and they had six slot machines built in,” Schmuke said.
Schroeder said that is not legal.
“Our state law says that if it’s a gaming device, it has to be regulated, you have to have a license,” Schroeder said. “That being said, prosecution is not easy either.”
Schmuke asked if the city were to regulate the machines, if it would be able to tax them.
Schroeder said cities cannot tax the machines. “It’s usually shared between the vending company and the store,” he said.
Further discussion on the machines could be held in the future.
