The Union Board of Aldermen recently approved some recommendations from the city’s planning and zoning commission, including a planned project by developer Ed Schmelz.
Schmelz is purchasing two properties on Prairie Dell Road, south of East Central College, from the Margaret C. Metcalf Trust. Aldermen approved one zoning change for 28.37 acres to highway business district from nonurban and another for 21.32 acres to multiple family dwelling district from nonurban.
Part of the land Schmelz is seeking to buy, near the Great 8 Cinema, is already zoned highway business district.
The residential area will be a mixture of a 39-unit single-family development and 9 acres for a senior living complex, which will be made up of duplexes and two four-unit buildings.
“The reason I didn’t break that up and do this as a separate district is because I don’t know where the market is going to go in a few years,” Schmelz told aldermen. “I would like the flexibility to do duplexes on this ground in a few years.”
Schmelz said in August that he is planning on splitting the commercial area into six lots and offering them for development.
The two properties are divided by land owned by First Christian Church.
Although he ultimately voted to approve the zoning changes Schmelz requested on Prairie Dell Road, Ward 4 Alderman Tom Strubberg questioned whether the developer could someday sell land that was rezoned to multifamily.
“Is there any protection if something happens and you have to sell this land? Is there anything that would prevent multistory apartment complexes since it’s already zoned R-3?” Strubberg asked. “I just have a concern that there’s a chance it could be something different.”
City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann said apartment complexes would be allowed under the zoning.
Strubberg, who represents the property, spoke and voted against a rezoning of the same property in July, when the Union Development Corp. was seeking to purchase it to expand its Union Corporate Center industrial park.
Aldermen voted 7-1 against the UDC’s request, which would have rezoned the entire 49.77-acre property to general industrial district. The vote came after several residents from a neighboring subdivision spoke against the zoning change, saying many undesirable uses could be allowed in the industrial area, which could impact property values.
Schmelz was the only member of the public to speak about his zoning change at the September meeting.
Child care center
Aldermen also approved a conditional use application for Haylie Steinberg to operate an early childhood learning center in a single-family residential area on Hickory Circle in Union.
Steinberg told aldermen she is buying the existing Leap Ahead Learning Center. She said Leap Ahead is the only licensed facility in Union that cares for children under 2. It cares for children up to 12.
Steinberg plans to make “minimal” operating changes, she said.
“I highly believe there has always been and will always be a great need for child care in our community,” Steinberg said.