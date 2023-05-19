After years of on and off discussions, Union has passed rules for food trucks.
The Board of Aldermen unanimously approved regulations for food trucks within the city at its May 8 meeting. The vote came after a public hearing in which no one outside city government spoke.
“This is something that’s been worked on for, I want to say, three or four years, kind of hit and miss,” City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann told aldermen. “We’d work on it for a while, then let it go for a while, then we’d go back and work on it.”
The regulations include a definition of food trucks that requires them to be regulated by the state of Missouri or the Franklin County Health Department.
“If you look at our town, you see a lot of mobile vendors that will be placed under the envelope of this type of regulation,” Zimmermann said. “And it gives us a way to track things here, verify that they’ve been inspected by the health department.”
The regulations prohibit food trucks from blocking streets or sidewalks, requiring a four-foot minimum distance from the sidewalk to allow pedestrians to get through. All transactions must happen at the curbside window of the truck.
The proposed law requires food trucks to obtain a $100 temporary mobile concessions, or food truck, license. They must also purchase a city business license for $50, which can be prorated if purchased later in the year.
“It’s making it easier for them,” Mayor Bob Schmuke said of the regulations.
“Making it a lot easier,” Zimmermann added.
Food trucks must also not block parking spaces intended for people with disabilities.
Any food truck parked on private property must have written permission from a property owner.
Food trucks are not allowed to sell food within 1,000 feet of city events like Founders Day or Wing Fest, unless they are part of the event. They must also stay at least 500 feet from an existing restaurant, except during special events.
Food trucks also are required to properly dispose of trash and cooking oil.
The city has been considering food truck regulations for several years. In February 2020, the Union Planning and Zoning Commission pushed back a decision on mobile concession regulations, which includes food trucks, push carts and other temporary food vendors.
It was not taken up again until February 2022, when Zimmermann told the planning board that, while the city never closed out the food truck discussions, it “lost interest” in putting together regulations. City Attorney Matt Schroeder added that the COVID-19 pandemic also delayed discussions.