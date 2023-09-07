Union Alderman Barbara Laberer is looking to make a transition between the street and curb in a Union park easier to see after being injured.
Laberer said there is a need for curb markings in Veterans Memorial Park, where she recently tripped and fell, requiring surgery on both her arms, at the Aug. 21 meeting of the city’s Parks, Buildings, Development and Public Service Committee.
Laberer fell near a crosswalk on park road by the park’s splash pad while leaving the park ballfields, she said. She said she did not see the sloped curbing before she tripped.
“The curbing that’s on it, it gradually gets bigger,” she said. “I just think it would be great if that was marked – paint it yellow, paint it a different color.”
Laberer tore her rotator cuffs in both shoulders, as well as the bicep muscle in her right shoulder.
“I’ve already had the surgery on that shoulder, and I’m going back in next week to schedule the next surgery,” she told The Missourian last week.
Emergency workers in an ambulance that picked Laberer up told her she is not the first person to fall at that spot.
“I just think it’s a safety hazard, I was just requesting or seeing what we could do about possibly getting some of those marked,” she said.
Laberer would like to see the curbs painted a bright yellow to make them easier to see. “I may have tripped anyway, but maybe I wouldn’t have,” she said. “If we know it’s a tripping hazard, then, hopefully, we can do something to make it better.”
City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann showed photos of the area where Laberer tripped at the meeting, including one of a blurry Laberer falling.
Zimmermann said he did not know if painting stripes on the curb would help, noting the city painted a sidewalk in front of city hall that drivers continue to run over.
“So we thought we’ll paint it, make it more visible,” he said. “And we still have a lot of people running it over.”
Zimmermann asked where the city starts and stops with painted sidewalk transitions. “Do we do all of our transitions in town?” he asked.
Laberer read about curbs like this after she tripped to get more information. “Everybody’s like, ‘Oh, are you going to sue the city?’ ” she said. “No, I’m not going to sue the city. I tripped. But I did look around just to make sure we are doing what we need to do. (The curbs) are standard, but if standard’s not quite good enough, then maybe we can make it a little better.”
Laberer said many cities, including Washington, St. Clair and Chesterfield, have markings where curbs are located. “They’re not very long, but they have a mark that there’s a change happening,” she said. “There’s even some here in (Union).”
Zimmermann said curb markings in Union are to designate “no parking” areas within 20 feet of an intersection.
Alderman Russell Rost suggested painting curbs where the city has crosswalks, which would help people with disabilities.
The committee voted unanimously to recommend the city paint the curbs at crosswalks in Veterans Park. How that is done will be determined by traffic enforcement staff.
The recommendation still needs approval from the full Board of Aldermen.
Eventually, Laberer hopes the city will check for other potentially dangerous curbs around Union. “I have looked at a lot of other cities, and a lot of cities do mark curbs,” she said.
