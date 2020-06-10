After serving 19 years on the Union Board of Aldermen, Bob Schmuke is ready for two more.
Schmuke, 64, easily won the Ward 1 race, with 93 votes, against Don Covington, who had 36 votes. Schmuke was facing his first challenger since 2008 in the Tuesday, June 2, race.
“I’d like to thank everybody that did get out and vote, especially the people who helped me get elected,” the lifelong Union resident said.
Name recognition and low voter turnout likely helped, Schmuke said. This year, 132 people voted in the Ward 1 election, compared to 221 in 2018, when Schmuke was unopposed.
Schmuke is excited to start another two-year term.
“I think Union is a great place, and I’m very proud to represent the city I grew up in,” he said. “It means a great deal to me.”
Union has big plans coming up, starting with the opening of the new city hall in the coming months.
“I think everything is going very well right now,” Schmuke said. “We’re growing and it’s a great thing.”
Among the upcoming projects will be renovating the old city hall, which will still be used by the city’s parks and recreation department. The city also needs to work on its 10-year comprehensive plan.
When he isn’t working with the city, Schmuke is a truck driver for Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company in New Haven. He was on the city’s park board before joining the board of aldermen and said parks remain a passion of his.
Others issues Schmuke promoted in the race were updating infrastructure, expanding Union’s industrial park and luring new commercial business.
“There are some big box stores I think we, probably, could be in the running for now,” he said during the campaign.
Covington, a retired minister and school superintendent, said during the campaign that he didn’t have any specific issues but wanted to help the city as a whole.
Ward 1 is the northernmost aldermen district, primarily covering parts of the city north of Flat Creek and the railroad tracks.
The municipal elections were originally scheduled for April 7 but were pushed back to June because of the coronavirus pandemic. Both candidates expressed support for the way the city of Union handled the crisis.