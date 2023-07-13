A Union resident wants to see action taken regarding a member of the city’s Board of Alderman with a criminal history.
Ashley Campbell told aldermen her concerns with Ward 4 Alderman Heather Epple were not personal at the Monday, July 10 board meeting.
“I have no interest in this position or anything of that nature,” said Campbell, a Ward 4 resident. “I am generally concerned about how this city operates and how this process works.”
Epple won an April election between two write-in candidates after no one filed for the Ward 4 race during the regular filing period. Ward 4 is made up of the growing part of Union east of the Bourbeuse River.
Epple and another individual allegedly stole $799.98 in XBox video game consoles on two trips to Walmart in Sullivan between 9:57 p.m. Sept. 16 and 3:40 a.m. Sept. 17 in 2019, according to a probable cause statement from the Sullivan Police Department.
According to an April 20, 2020, document seeking conditions on Epple’s release, Franklin County prosecutors said Epple had been on probation in St. Louis County for possession of a controlled substance and felony stealing. They added she has been on probation “numerous” other times for stealing, passing a bad check and trespassing.
Campbell said she understands Epple cannot be automatically removed from office because she has not been convicted of a felony. “However, this person has what I would consider somewhat of an extensive Case.net history,” Campbell said, referring to the website Missouri uses to track legal cases. “Now, I think that people do make mistakes and people do change, but some of the history is fairly recent, and I have concerns about that person serving on the community board that handles finances for the city.”
On Tuesday, Epple responded to Campbell’s statements, saying she understands residents’ concerns. “But I also do know where I’m at in my life, and I know that I’m at a great place in my life,” Epple told The Missourian. “I’m excelling, I’m doing really good things, I have a lot to offer and I have a lot to bring to this community. With that being said, I’m proud of who I am, and I’m not going to stop. I get what their concerns are, but for me, that is my past life and I have moved on.”
According to Case.net, Epple’s trial in the XBox case is scheduled for Nov. 16 before Circuit Court Judge Craig Hellmann.
Campbell pointed out state law that allows aldermen to act as a “board of impeachment” and remove an alderman with a two-thirds vote.
“So whether or not anything is done about this election, I pose it to the board, can you do something in the future so the city doesn’t keep having issues like this?” Campbell asked, bringing up former Union Area Chamber of Commerce Director Amanda Egli, who was charged last year with 18 counts related to allegedly using more than $18,000 in chamber funds on personal items. “It just seems like we keep having issues like this. I want our city to be something that we’re proud of. The other cities in the area are like, ‘What’s going on over there?’ ”
Campbell, who briefly filed to run for Franklin County circuit clerk last year before withdrawing, added that she does not fault people for past mistakes they made. “I also wonder how many suspended impositions or suspended executions of sentence that a candidate can have and it not affect their ability to serve,” she said.
While Campbell serves on the Union Park Advisory Board with Gary D’Onofrio, Epple’s write-in opponent in the April election, she said she does not consider herself friends with him.
“I’m just confused about the process and was hoping you guys could shed some light into this issue,” Campbell said. “And I was also wondering what is cause shown, what does it take for cause shown in an impeachment hearing.”
“Thank you,” Mayor Bob Schmuke responded after Campbell concluded her remarks, the only response from anyone with the city to her questions before aldermen went into closed session.
On Tuesday, Schmuke said he could not comment on whether officials have discussed taking action against Epple, but said Epple’s situation is different than Egli’s.
“It’s still stealing, but Amanda was different than Heather,” Schmuke told The Missourian. “We just need to let the process work its way out and see where it goes from there.”
Campbell is the wife of Scenic Regional Library Director Steve Campbell, who is a member of the Union Planning and Zoning Commission.
Epple plans to do good things for the community, she said.
“I’m on this (east) side of town,” said Epple, co-manager at Cotton’s Ace Hardware near East Central College. “I’ve built a really good base with a lot of people on this side of town. I hear a lot of what people want done and what their complaints are, and I really want to fight for them. There’s a lot of issues with stoplights and things on this side of town, and we’re really growing on this side of town. I know there are positives and negatives to that. I just really want to be the voice for my community.”
