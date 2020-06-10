Barbara E. Laberer has served in many roles over the years, but will now take part in perhaps her most prominent — a member of the Union Board of Aldermen.
Laberer, with 111 votes, defeated incumbent Ward 2 Alderman Bill Isgriggs, who had 94 votes, in the Tuesday, June 2, election.
“I’m extremely excited,” she said. “It was a very humbling experience.”
The election was a different one, with voting pushed back nearly two months because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I didn’t get out and campaign like I wanted to,” said Laberer, 58. “I didn’t get to go door to door because of the COVID outbreak.”
Laberer made up for it by being active on social media and having bright pink signs that stood out around the Southeast Union ward, she said. She also had a message that it was time for a change.
“Maybe the citizens are just ready for that change,” she said.
Hanging over the race were charges filed last year against Isgriggs, one for felony forgery and one count of filing false documents, also a felony. The cases are still pending with a hearing scheduled for Aug. 7.
Laberer brought extensive community service to the race.
A mother of five and grandmother of seven, she is a personal assistant with Empac Group, an agency that helps people with disabilities perform jobs.
She also is chairwoman of the board of ABILiTY, or Developmental Services of Franklin County, which provides support to children and adults in the county with intellectual disabilities. She has served on the board for five years and as president for two.
Laberer also is a board member with the Union Area Chamber of Commerce and owns Davara Photography. She has been a coach and volunteer with Special Olympics since 2003.
Laberer said her first task with the city will be to get Union back to “some resemblance of normal.”
“How can we fix some of what has been broken by the pandemic?” she said. “Then I’ll delve into what issues are on the table that need addressing.”
Laberer asks that residents call or contact her by Facebook or email with any issues they might have involving the city.
“I want to talk to all the citizens in my ward and find out what’s on their minds,” she said.
Board members serve two-year terms.