A woman with a criminal history was elected to the Union Board of Aldermen in a contest between two write-in candidates in Tuesday’s municipal election.

Heather Epple, Union, received 55 write-in votes, to 40 votes for Gary D’Onofrio, County Clerk Tim Baker said Tuesday evening. Epple is charged with one count of felony stealing in Franklin County and is scheduled to appear Tuesday, April 11, before Circuit Court Judge Craig Hellmann according to online court records.

