A woman with a criminal history was elected to the Union Board of Aldermen in a contest between two write-in candidates in Tuesday’s municipal election.
Heather Epple, Union, received 55 write-in votes, to 40 votes for Gary D’Onofrio, County Clerk Tim Baker said Tuesday evening. Epple is charged with one count of felony stealing in Franklin County and is scheduled to appear Tuesday, April 11, before Circuit Court Judge Craig Hellmann according to online court records.
Epple and another individual allegedly stole $799.98 in XBox video game consoles on two trips to Walmart in Sullivan between 9:57 p.m. Sept. 16 and 3:40 a.m. Sept. 17 in 2019, according to a probable cause statement from the Sullivan Police Department.
Epple’s address in the court affidavit matches the one on Stonebrook Drive in Union she filed with the Franklin County Clerk’s Office to run for alderman. Court documents also list her as 41 years old, the age she gave The Missourian leading up to the election.
According to an April 20, 2020, document seeking conditions on Epple’s release, Franklin County prosecutors say Epple had been on probation in St. Louis County for possession of a controlled substance and felony stealing. They added she has been on probation “numerous” other times for stealing, passing a bad check and trespassing.
Epple has also failed to appear in court for scheduled hearings on several occasions, according to prosecutors.
Asked about the charge on Friday, Epple said it is an “old case” and she is not concerned about being convicted of a felony, saying she could not talk further about the case. She denied being convicted of any felonies.
“My life is completely different now,” she said. “I’ve changed.”
Epple said previously that she had never run for political office before, but decided to do so after becoming more involved in the community in recent years. She helped start a Franklin County chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a national volunteer organization that builds and delivers beds to children and families in need. Epple was one of the representatives for the group who accepted the Nonprofit of the Year award from the Union Area Chamber of Commerce at the March 25 Distinguished Service Awards Banquet. She is also involved with her church, the Franklin County Fair and the Union Area Chamber of Commerce.
“To me it’s an honor,” Epple said Wednesday. “I cannot wait to support the constituents in Ward 4. I truly feel blessed. I prayed heavily on this, for me and for Gary both. I’m really at a loss for words.”
Epple did not know which direction the election would go. “I knew that either candidate would be a great fit for the position, but I’m truly honored that my community came together and they supported me,” she said.
D’Onofrio is also involved with the community, serving as a Franklin County Court Appointed Special Advocates volunteer, a member of the Union Park Advisory Board and a youth baseball coach.
Current Ward 4 Alderman Karen Erwin did not file for reelection. After no one else filed by the deadline to have their name on the ballot, Epple and D’Onofrio both filed as official write-in candidates in February.
A total of 110 write-in votes were cast in Ward 4, which makes up the growing parts of Union east of the Bourbeuse River. Several undeclared “candidates” received a single write-in vote, including Mickey Mouse, Baker said. Joshua Lawrence, who had two votes, was the only unofficial candidate to receive multiple votes.
Epple said she sent out a flyer with her contact information and talked to people who came to her workplace. “I had several phone calls, emails and I made sure I emailed back every single person and answered them as honestly as I possibly could,” she said.
Epple said she looks forward to working with the other seven aldermen on addressing the concerns of people in Ward 4. “I know there are several concerns, and I plan to do my very best and work extremely hard at preparing and planning,” she said.
Union aldermen serve two-year terms.
Missouri law bans convicted felons from running for office, though the statute creating the law does not establish a procedure cities have to follow, Richard Sheets, executive director of the Missouri Municipal League, said Friday.
The law states that candidates would have to be convicted of a felony to be removed from office.
If it is determined a newly elected candidate has been convicted of a felony, a losing candidate for the same office has the right to contest the election within 30 days, saying the convicted candidate is ineligible, Sheets said.
The city’s board of aldermen could also take action if the opposing candidate does not, Sheets said. “This has been done in the past, where different jurisdictions, cities, school boards said, ‘Candidate X, you’re a convicted felon, you’re ineligible to be a candidate - your votes don’t count because you weren’t a legitimate candidate,” he said.
If the candidate finds the removal attempt to be in error, they can take it to court for a judge to determine, Sheets added.