Three months after Agape House Thrift Store in Union was damaged in a fire, the store has reopened with some upgrades.
The area near the entrance was completely redone after the suspected arson May 6, with a new door, window and awning now in place.
The store, which supports a homeless shelter and food pantry in St. Clair, lost around $4,800 in revenue during the closure, said the Rev. Jim Armistead, executive director of Agape House. “The churches have worked really hard to make sure we have enough food,” he said. “We haven’t missed a day of distribution or making a food basket.”
The all-volunteer staff worked hard to get the store reopened, he said.
“They literally were in there every day they could get in there to try to clean up things and get things ready,” he said. “And then when they got done with the building, they had to restock everything. So my hat’s off to my volunteers.”
The landlord of the building at 806 N. Union Ave. paid for the repairs to the room most heavily damaged, and other parts got upgrades thanks to donations, including new paint, carpeting and bookshelves.
“Now it looks kind of close to a boutique or something,” said volunteer Susan Eckelkamp, who was working Thursday.
Agape House has around eight volunteers at the thrift store, plus people who work there to fulfill community service obligations. The store, which is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, sells donated items like adult and children’s clothing, books and crafts.
Bill King, who regularly shops at Agape House on walks from his Union home to the post office, said he buys all his clothes there. “I missed these folks — they’re good people,” he said.
Darek Michael McMahon, of Union, faces a charge of second-degree arson and two charges of knowingly burning or exploding related to incidents May 6. He has an arraignment scheduled for Aug. 17 before Circuit Court Judge Ike Lamke.
Police were called at 1:42 a.m. May 6 to Cars Made Simple at 801 N. Washington Ave., where two vehicles had been set on fire.
Police were investigating the first car fire when another fire was seen nearby at the Agape House Thrift Store.
At 2:35 a.m., another fire was reported at a fenced-in area at the end of Old Smelter Road, about a mile from the earlier fires. An unoccupied vehicle had been set on fire at the property owned by the city of Union.