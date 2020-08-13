People from inside and outside of Union will get a few more chances to kick around the Splash-N-Swimplex this summer.
The city of Union’s parks department originally planned to close the pool for the season this Sunday, Aug. 16. But it will keep it open the next three weekends, with the final day scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 6, the day before Labor Day.
“It gets into problems we have staffing,” Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said of the reason the pool usually closes in mid-August. “(This year,) we have enough lifeguards who are young enough that we can stay open on weekends until the Sunday of Labor Day.”
The late finish will help make up for a late start. The pool usually opens around Labor Day but that was pushed back until July 1 because many park facilities were initially closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
When the pool opened, attendance was limited to Union residents, requiring pool users to get a verification card from the city. That was designed to help limit the pool to no more than 100 visitors at a time, to allow for social distancing.
But after the most people to visit the pool at a time was 68 during its first two weeks, the city opened the pool to non-Union residents on weekdays starting July 21. It had remained closed to non-Union residents on weekends.
Since then, the pool has been more popular on weekdays, with an average of 76 visitors and a high of 213 visitors. On Monday, Aug. 10, the pool reached 100 visitors at a time for just the third time this summer, meaning it had to be temporarily closed to new visitors. The 100 pool users showed up within a half hour of the pool opening at noon, the fastest the pool has reached capacity this summer.
“I think there are probably a high number of people coming from outside Union,” Pohlmann said.
The average daily attendance on Saturdays and Sundays at the pool, when it has been limited to Union residents, has been 47 visitors, with a high of 80.
Starting Saturday, Aug. 22, the pool will be open to everyone on weekends.
Pohlmann doubts the Splash-N-Swimplex will be able to hold its annual Doggie Day because of the late closure, saying it will need to start the process of winterizing the facility after Labor Day.
“I’m just excited we can keep it open longer,” he said.
Overall, pool attendance has still been “really low,” Pohlmann said. He did not have a reason for that. “Any reason would just be speculation.”
The only complaints about the pool this year have been related to the process of showing residency, said Pohlmann, who took over as parks director in February after previously serving on the park advisory board.