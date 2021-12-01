The body of an unidentified woman was recovered Wednesday morning in Pacific, according to a press release from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department.
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said dispatchers received a call at 7:05 a.m. about a body being spotted near Highway 100, near Pacific and the St. Louis County border.
Deputies and detectives arrived on the scene and located the body of the woman. Few details about the woman are being released at this time. Pelton said any additional information released will come from the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, which was called in to assist with the investigation.