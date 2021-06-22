Developer Andy Unerstall shared some preliminary details about his plan to redevelop two downtown commercial spaces during Monday’s Historic Preservation Commission meeting.
Unerstall’s plans include building a new facade with a walkout second-floor balcony for 100 W. Main St., the former location of Pecka Sales & Service and Western Auto. The building was built in the 1880s and was originally the Schuenemeyer Saloon, according to Historic Preservation Commission records.
Unerstall has previously said he hopes to find a commercial tenant for the first floor and build out two apartments on the second and third floors. He said Monday that he is not planning to install an elevator in the building due to space limitations.
Unerstall said he plans to rebuild the addition he recently razed at 106 W. Main St., which was most recently a hair salon.
“We are actually saving the brick to use with the facade of that building,” Unerstall said. The bricks will be used to frame an overhead door that Unerstall plans to install. He also plans to install six clear skylights in the building, which will open into 100 W. Main St. and the original structure of 106 W. Main St., which is known as the Bertelsmann Building. Unerstall said he plans to put two additional apartments above the Bertelsmann Building.
Plans call for commercial space on the ground-level floors of both buildings, a feature that city leaders said has the potential to “transform downtown.”
“It is always exciting to see development,” said Tyler King, who is the executive director for Downtown Washington Inc. “One of our goals is to always work to keep vacancies in our business district low. This is an opportunity to take an old building and make it new again, which is exciting.”
Unerstall, who owns a construction company bearing his name and Front Street Development LLC, said he will return to the Historic Preservation Commission to provide them an update on his plans at a later date.
Unerstall is not seeking TIF funding for the projects. He also pledged to the commission to not paint the exterior bricks of the buildings.
About a block southeast of his latest projects, Unerstall is planning a 15,000-square-foot commercial building at the intersection of Jefferson and Main streets.
He also is working on Bricktown Flats, a 43,000-square-foot condo development, currently under construction at the corner of Front and Market streets.
Also along the east end of downtown, Unerstall has constructed eight town houses on Front Street, three 2,000-square-foot units on Main and Market streets and five 4,000-square-foot units on Market Street near the train tracks.