Andy Unerstall, owner of Unerstall Construction Co. and Front Street Development LLC, is heading into the final stages of his multimillion-dollar riverside redevelopment project.
Soon to come: the four-floor, 43,000-square-foot condo development, Bricktown Flats, on the corner of Front and Market streets. At the intersection of Jefferson and Main, he is planning a 15,000-square-foot commercial building.
These will conclude the work that began in 2016, when the Washington City Council gave him $1.5 million in tax incentives to help fund the then-estimated $12.2 million revitalization project. His final two projects in the Tax Increment Financing Front Street development will join the 4,000-square-foot units on Market Street near the train tracks, three 2,000-square-foot units on Main and Market streets and the eight town homes on Front Street.
Unerstall talked to The Missourian about his work so far, the evolving downtown redevelopment and the construction delays from rising material prices due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Tell us about your progress on Bricktown Flats.
We’re currently doing some reengineering because of the price of materials, general prices and also the availability of certain products — bar joist and pan decking and stuff like that. We’re hoping to have it under roof by the end of the year.
We have four units sold in there now and six units available. There’s some 2,200 square feet left, 2,400- and 3,000-square-foot units.
What is the planned move-in date?
Sometime early spring next year for some of the first units — the ones that are sold.
What was the original opening date before COVID-19 caused material shortages?
It would be right now, basically. We’re at least eight months behind.
That’s not too bad considering the state of the industry.
No, no, it’s just the weather was bad this spring, and we started trying to order materials, and they just kept giving us dates like maybe the first of next year to March. Maybe. We were like, “Well, we can’t build.” Once the foundation is poured, you can’t change that, so that’s why we stopped to make sure the product we were going to need was available.
What materials are hard to get right now?
Steel, any foam products like roof insulation, which is in a spray foam. You can get pretty much all the plywood and stuff, but it’s at a premium price.
How have you pushed through all of the COVID-19 timeline changes?
We did really well. We never had a shutdown because of it, so it was pretty good for us that way. Materials are the worst thing right now, but COVID never really hurt us. Honestly, COVID made us busier because people were at home, I think, and everybody wanted to fix something. It’s at least two calls a day, it seems like, for people wanting a remodel. Right now, we’re a year out. I’ve never passed on a job before, but you only have so much manpower.
Are you finding it hard to hire people right now?
It’s been harder to find people because everyone’s busy in the industry. We’re always looking for new and qualified people.
On the sites you build, you reference history around the town. How do the condos incorporate that?
The brick has details on the buildings that we’ve built downtown. We drive around downtown and pick elements off of other buildings and try to recreate them on our buildings as best we can. This building here is a little more modern, but that holds true.
Your new commercial building is going to be 15,000 square feet and possibly going to have offices or lofts in it. Can you say more about what you’re planning? One time we talked about having a hotel; it can be anything. I’m looking for someone that may be interested in the space, and we can design it for them.
How many stories will the commercial building have?
Three and a full basement. And a 35-car parking lot.
Why build up this area? What makes this section special?
The foot traffic downtown has really picked up, and I think even though we know we have more restaurants, we have more people to go. It’s just a draw; it’s weird how that works. You only have one place, and now we have a destination.
What are you most excited about with the development?
Just getting it done.