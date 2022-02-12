The Washington City Council voted Monday to pay more than $1.5 million in Main Street and Front Street tax increment financing funds to developer Andy Unerstall and $550,000 in TIF funds for the infrastructure improvements that city workers have made to bury utilities along Front Street and renovate the historic Waterworks building.
Unerstall, of Unerstall Construction, is the developer behind Front Street Development LLC, which has built 15 townhomes along Front Street and is building Bricktown Flats, a multi-story condominium.
Tax increment financing, or a TIF, refers to revenue from taxes generated within a specifically drawn area that is earmarked for a detailed municipal purpose, such as redevelopment.
“Bricktown Flats is currently under construction, but six of the 10 units are already sold,” Unerstall said Monday night in a presentation to the council. At the intersection of Jefferson and Main, Unerstall said he is planning a 15,000-square-foot commercial building, with construction expected to begin this year.
“It will have commercial on the first floor and we are still debating whether it is going to be offices or commercial on the second floor,” Unerstall said. “The third floor is likely going to be two large flats.”
When complete, Unerstall said his development will have created up to 44 residences downtown. His development at Rhine River, which encompasses several townhomes and three commercial buildings in the 500 block of West Front St. and the eight duplexes in Cottage Park added an additional 20 residences.
In addition to these projects, Unerstall said he will be building six new townhomes at the intersection of Main and Olive streets, completing the renovation of 100 W. Main Street, the former location of Pecka Sales & Service and Western Auto. The building was constructed in the 1880s and was originally the Schuenemeyer Saloon, according to Historic Preservation Commission records.
“Our current plan is to have commercial space on the first floor and four or five apartments upstairs,” Unerstall said. He said after the meeting that he has yet to find a tenant for the Pecka building space.
Washington Mayor Sandy Lucy praised Unerstall for his work.
“I thank you for sticking your neck out there for all these years and taking on this project in our downtown,” Lucy said.
She said Unerstall’s developments have been a catalyst for additional developments downtown, which last year saw 12 new businesses open, creating 53 new jobs.
A grocery store, known as Andy’s Produce 3, is expected to open by June in the former Missourian building at 14 W. Main St.
City officials said Unerstall’s developments also have increased property tax assessments, noting that when the TIF development began, the properties were assessed at $216,000 and those same properties are now assessed at more than $906,900. When the all the development is complete, including the commercial building renovations, city officials said the assessment is expected to near $1.8 million.
“Assessed valuations of these buildings are higher than what we anticipated back in 2017,” said Washington Community and Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci. “It is no secret to anyone that assessed valuations downtown have been higher in the past few years, and I think it is partly because of projects like this one.”