By Ethan Colbert
It had to be a mistake — or at least that’s what Paul Annable is telling himself about the circumstances that led to someone donating a shoebox full of human ashes to the Washington Goodwill store.
“My initial reaction was ‘How can anybody do that?’ but then I also think that it wasn’t done on purpose,” Annable said.
The shoebox contained 10 silver cylinders, each about the diameter of a quarter and less than a foot long. Each cylinder comes with a drawstring bag, but neither the bag nor the cylinder have any identifying information about the cremains.
The unnamed cylinders were among the unclaimed cremains of 204 people interred at Wildey Odd Fellows Cemetery in Washington at the Odd Fellows’ Memorial Day service on Saturday.
“Did somebody think it was a pair of old shoes that somebody had and put them in with a bag of clothes, never looking inside the box?” said Annable, who is the Past Noble Grand of the Pacific Odd Fellows Lodge in Washington.
Sheri Jaundes, secretary of the Washington Odd Fellows Lodge, said she is grateful that Goodwill management contacted the local Odd Fellows Lodge.
Part of the Odd Fellows’ mission is to bury the dead and give them a resting place in their columbarium, which opened in 2013 and is home to more than 1,400 cremains.
“We’ve sent out letters over the years to funeral homes and crematoriums, and I think word has gotten out about us,” said Jaundes.
The topic of unknown cremains was a focal point of Saturday’s Memorial Day service.
In the last year the Odd Fellows have also received a heart-shaped jar that is etched with the words, “Grandpa” and the dates of Jan. 1, 1945 and Dec. 30, 2006. The jar has been decorated with a variety of stickers.
“Other than that we have no idea who this person is,” said Annable, who explained that it is unusual to receive cremains without some identification.
While some of the deaths among those who were interred on Saturday occurred in recent years, sometimes the unclaimed cremains have been sitting on a shelf somewhere or closet for decades.
“We’ve even had cremains turned over to us that were from 1910 — that’s a long time to be waiting,” Jaundes said.
“It is very sad to be left behind,” she said. “I don’t know the reason why they (families, loved ones) don’t want them, but it makes me sad that they can’t see to a proper burial or place of rest for each person. ... I feel honored that we are able to house them here and be among people who care for them.”
During the service at the cemetery, members of the Odd Fellows Lodge read the names of the 204 people whose unclaimed cremains have been turned over to the Odd Fellows’ columbarium from funeral homes across Missouri since Memorial Day 2021.
“Today’s ceremony is perhaps the last time their names will ever be said out loud,” said Jaundes.
Names of people like 34-year-old Shawn Bankhead, who died in March 2021; 64-year-old Judith Bowers, who died in Sept. 2017; and 67-year-old Barry Volz, who died in January 2021.
“Each of these people were important to somebody. They were somebody’s mother, father, child, spouse, friend. They had a life that was full and are so much more than just a name,” Annable said.
Each cremain received by the Washington Odd Fellows Lodge is carefully archived and indexed, with details about the person being shared on Findagrave, an internet database of more than 190 million locations of burials and cremains around the world.
This important step, according to members of the Odd Fellows, has helped reunite nearly several families this past year with the cremains of their loved ones. The columbarium is designed to hold up to 12,000 cremains.
“It is a simple thing, but it is also the right thing to do,” Annable said. “We call them residents, because they reside here until we are able to hopefully return them to a loved one.”
In addition to reconnecting loved ones, the Odd Fellows also work to verify whether the cremains belong to a veteran of the U.S. military.
If verified, the lodge partners with the Missing in America project and officials at Jefferson Barracks to bury the cremains in the military cemetery with full military honors. So far, the group has identified 12 potential veterans this year, and Annable said he expects that number to increase in the coming weeks.
With regards to the cremains taken to the Washington Goodwill store, Jaundes and Annable said they are hopeful that someone will come forward with the necessary documentation to be able to claim the cremains.
“If we are able to get them back to the family then that is wonderful,” Jaundes said. “If we are able to do that, then that family can grieve and bury them properly and remember their loved one for who they were.”
Editor's Note: If you believe you have information about the ashes donated to the Washington Goodwill store, the members of the Pacific Odd Fellows Lodge would like to hear from you. You can reach them at Unclaimed86@gmail.com or IOOFPacificLodge86@gmail.com.