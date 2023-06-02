For 211 graduating seniors, Union High School’s Thursday commencement ceremony was an extra special occasion.
But it was also the end of the line for Principal Amy Kain at the school. Kain announced her retirement, effective at the end of the 2022-23 school year, in October. She has spent 27 years with the school. She was named principal in 2016 after spending 10 years as an assistant principal.
“As you may know, I am in the same boat as you are tonight,” Kain told seniors in the packed gymnasium, fighting back tears. “You and I are both graduating, to a new phase of our life.”
Kain recognized many who have helped improve the school, including teachers, administrators, parents and the military.
“So many have sacrificed their lives to maintain our country’s ideals and our beliefs,” she said, also recognizing students who will enter the military.
Kain called for moments of silence for military members who lost their lives but also for three students in the class of 2023 who did not make it to graduation.
“My hope for all of us, as we continue to this next phase of our lives, is that we may continue to live life with perspective, intention and purpose, and to receive all the moments along the way,” she said. “May we remember and learn from our failures, allow them to shape us, but do not let them define us.”
Senior class Vice President Shayne Harrington told attendees that seniors are receiving more than $1.5 million in scholarships.
“Thank you for believing in us, for supporting us and investing in us,” Harrington said. “You have shown what it truly means to be a community. You have given of yourselves, your time and your resources to help us succeed, and for that we are eternally grateful.”
Elizabeth Quaethem, senior class treasurer, announced a new tradition at the high school — a banner for each graduating class signed by each member of the class.
“These banners can be hung on the walls above the lockers, starting with the class of 2023,” she said. “We are so grateful for the opportunity to give back to the school that has given us all so much. The senior class hopes that these improvements to the school will boost school spirit.”
Union R-XI Board of Education President Dr. Virgil Weideman recognized students who had graduated from the Early College Academy, which allows them to have a two-year college degree when they leave high school.
“There are only very, very few schools in the United States with this program,” he said. “This is our second year with this program. We are very proud of you.”