Members of the Union Development Corp.’s (UDC) board want the city to start helping with the industrial agency’s costs again.
In the past, the city of Union included a line item in its annual budget for industrial development, said board Vice President Mike Elliott. That was used to pay down the interest on UDC’s Union Corporate Center, as well as for an economic development director.
“But it also paid for operating costs, for marketing, things like that,” Elliott said.
Once that debt was paid, the city moved the economic development staff to its budget but did not provide additional money for UDC. Elliott said at July 8’s UDC board meeting that for the industrial park to expand, it will need additional help from the city.
The discussion came up after a report on a marketing plan with an initial budget of $3,500, which UDC is paying for using money left over from a loan to build Mel Goers Drive in the industrial park. The $3,500 will be used to pay for updating UDC’s brochures and website.
Elliott said he approved of the plan, though UDC will eventually need more money for similar projects. “We’re going to continue to borrow ourselves in the hole without support from the city?” Elliott said. “It’s time for the city to put a line item in their budget to support us, whether it’s the new property we look for or the ongoing care. It’s time for the line item to return. … We’ve gone for, what is it, six years? And I think it was a $150,000, $200,000 line item a year.”
At one point, the city paid UDC $250,000 a year, board President Robert Borgmann said.
Elliott’s comments came before the board of aldermen rejected a request from UDC to rezone nearly 50 acres. UDC was looking to use the land to expand the Union Corporate Center, but, after outcry from neighbors, aldermen turned down the request July 12 by a 7-1 vote.
UDC would like $45,000 to $50,000 annually from the city, Elliott said.
Any money for UDC would need to go in the 2022-23 city budget because the 2021-22 budget already has been passed.
Borgmann appointed Elliott to lead UDC’s delegation for a meeting with the city to discuss funding.
As part of the marketing plan, Alvera Heeger, who is chair of UDC’s marketing committee, said UDC should target the aerospace, agribusiness, biotech, geographic mapping and logistics industries to locate in Union.