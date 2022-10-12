After another board recently declined to vote on a planned rail transfer station in Union, the Union Development Corp. (UDC) board is throwing its support behind the project.
The UDC board voted at its Thursday meeting to support plans by the Missouri Eastern Railroad, a subsidiary of Joplin-based Jaguar Transport Holdings, to build the transload station on property it plans to buy on Rock Road near the intersection with Old County Farm Road. It was a different story than a Sept. 26 meeting of the Union Planning and Zoning Commission, where Mayor Bob Schmuke’s motion to approve a zoning change for the property the railroad plans to purchase died for lack of a second.
Planning commission members cited the possibility of increased truck traffic near the already busy intersection of Highways 47 and 50 as a reason not to recommend the zoning change, which would make the area a general industrial district instead of its current multiple-family-dwelling district.
But City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann told the UDC board that, by not having an up or down vote, the planning commission actually recommended the zoning change to the Union Board of Aldermen, though aldermen will not be able to vote on it for 60 days, instead of 30 days if the planning board had recommended it.
“By not rejecting it, they approved it,” Zimmermann said. “That will be at the December board of aldermen meeting.”
The property is located between an I-1 industrial district and a highway business district, Zimmermann told UDC members, before telling them it could help if the UDC board endorses the project. “So it makes sense to rezone it to an I-1,” he said. “I really feel, and I believe you do as well, that rail is, kind of, important for our local industry.”
Even if aldermen do not act, the railroad can sue in circuit court, City Attorney Matt Schroeder said.
“There’s a federal law that says railroads have to go by federal rail rules, and they, probably, are going to preempt our local voting anyway,” he said.
Earlier this year, Missouri Eastern took over 60 miles of rail in the St. Louis area, including a spur that runs approximately 40 miles from Union through Labadie and into St. Louis County, near Maryland Heights, according to previous Missourian reporting. The railroad has $13 million in upgrades planned in the area.
Missouri Eastern is one of five short-line railroads in the United States that has access to every Class 1 railroad without fees or other penalties, railroad President Darin Price previously said.
The proposed Union facility will have a three-track spur, with space between each line for semitrucks to be loaded or unloaded with goods for transport.
Price, who was not at the UDC meting, has said the transload station would create a “virtual rail” line for businesses beyond the end of Missouri Eastern’s line.
But nearby residents told the planning commission it could add to already heavy truck traffic in the area.
Alvera Heeger, who owns property in the area and asked questions of Price at the planning commission meeting, abstained from the UDC vote, the only member present at the meeting not to vote to endorse the rail project. The vote called for UDC to write a letter to the board of aldermen asking it to approve the transload project.