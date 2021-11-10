The Union Development Corp. is asking the city to use some of the $2.4 million it is getting in federal stimulus money for a system it hopes will lure more stores and restaurants to the city.
The system, developed by Buxton, a Texas-based consumer intelligence technology company, tracks consumer shopping patterns through cellphones to help its customers identify potential business opportunities, according to Union Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder.
The Buxton service costs $25,000 a year, and Union would not be required to take part for more than one year, Schmieder said. The company receives around 3 billion cellphone “pings” each year to track where people come from and what they are buying.
“This will be basically a retail study and give us access to the customer behavior of individual retailers within city limits — or outside the city limits, for that matter,” he said. “If a store wanted to know who their customers are and the demographics behind them and what they’re doing as they go about their day, you can basically establish any sort of time frame, any criteria. You can look at Saturdays only, you can look at pre-pandemic, post-pandemic, pretty much any information you want to pull up about who those people are.”
The Buxton service shows stores who their customer base is and where they are coming up short and shows the city what businesses they are missing.
“Obviously, any of us who have lived here for any amount of time can kind of rattle off the top of our head what we have to travel outside the city in order to go buy,” Schmieder said. “Things like dress shoes or clothing — items in areas that we’re lacking. Sporting goods always comes up. So for potential retailers, it tells them where there could be a strong market for that kind of store.”
The city would provide data to the existing retailers free of charge, Schmieder said.
The city left the Buxton report off the informal proposal for stimulus spending it gave to aldermen last week at the personnel, finance and public works committee meeting, but it is likely to be added later. “We’re fairly certain that’s going to be included on the list,” City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann told the UDC board.
Buxton contacted the city and emphasized that American Rescue Plan Act money can be used on its program.
In 2007, the city worked with Buxton to obtain consumer credit card information Buxton gathered to come up with a list of 15 retailers the city could target to locate in the community. Union paid $19,000 toward a $50,000 study with private investors picking up the rest.
Based on recommendations from Buxton, then-Union Community Development Director Joseph Graves contacted several chains, according to Missourian archives.
Union was able to land some of those companies, including Tractor Supply, Dollar Tree, Burger King, Ace and Jimmy John’s, though some took more than a decade to arrive, and it is unclear what impact Buxton’s study had on them coming.
Other chains mentioned have been closing stores, rather than expanding, since 2007, especially during the Great Recession.
The recession likely slowed Union’s ability to get additional retailers. Board Vice President Mike Elliott said a shopping center was planned near St. Andrews Road on the east end of Union. It would have included a grocery store and a Buchheit store, which Elliott said is similar to Menards.
“Everything went south with the recession,” he said.
On Thursday, UDC board member Brandon Bardot asked whether the Buxton data can be used in seeking industrial businesses.
Schmieder said industry might be interested in data for quality of life information for their workforce, but a retail study isn’t likely to show how industrial business would do in a city.