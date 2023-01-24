US Bank Closure
The U.S. Bank branch located in downtown Washington is pictured Jan. 12. Bank officials confirmed this week that the downtown location will close April 6.  

U.S. Bank’s Downtown Washington branch is closing this spring. 

It will be the first time a bank has not operated at 114 Oak St. since November 1909, according to Missourian archives. 