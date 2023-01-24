U.S. Bank’s Downtown Washington branch is closing this spring.
It will be the first time a bank has not operated at 114 Oak St. since November 1909, according to Missourian archives.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..
Rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.
Updated: January 24, 2023 @ 4:21 pm
U.S. Bank’s Downtown Washington branch is closing this spring.
It will be the first time a bank has not operated at 114 Oak St. since November 1909, according to Missourian archives.
U.S. Bank sent a letter to customers informing them that April 6 would be the last day the branch would be open.
“Customers’ banking preferences and behaviors are changing, including a rapid migration toward digital and mobile banking platforms, and a desire for greater simplicity,” said Vice President of Public Affairs & Corporate Communications for U.S. Bank Evan Lapiska. “As we evolve along with our customers, we are reevaluating our physical footprint, and in some instances, consolidating branch locations in select markets.”
According to press reports, since October 2020, the bank has closed more than 30 branches across the region.
This is the second U.S. Bank branch to close in Washington in five years — another one at 550 E. 14th St. closed in March 2019, according to Missourian archives. The closures leave Washington U.S. Bank customers with one branch in town at 1900 Washington Crossing. The bank, which is based in Minneapolis, also has locations in St. Clair and Union.
Lapiska said U.S. Bank is “proud of our history in Washington and the relationship we have with our customers, employees and the local community, and we look forward to continuing to serve our customers through our other locations in the area.”
“We understand that the closure of any branch is a disruption for our customers and our employees and we are working to make the transition as smooth as possible for all involved,” he said.
Lapiska was not able to comment on how many employees work at the downtown location, or how its closure would affect their employment.
“It’s definitely disappointing anytime we lose a business in our downtown district, and U.S. Bank has been here for many years,” Executive Director of Downtown Washington Inc. Tyler King said. “It’s definitely a loss to the community.”
Franklin County Bank and Trust opened in 1909 on Oak Street. It expanded into the house on the corner in 1942. Franklin County Bank merged with Mercantile Bancorporation in 1972, which became Firstar in 2000 before merging with U.S. Bank in 2002. The building in Washington expanded a few times during those years and a drive-thru opened across the street in 1974.
King said Downtown Washington Inc. would continue to pursue a strategy of trying to attract an entertainment-focused businesses to the area. He downplayed concerns about foot traffic and said “I definitely don’t see it sitting vacant for very long.” It could also continue to be office space, he said.
“Especially given the parking, if you redeveloped the parking lot I think a restaurant would be a good fit,” he said. “But I also think some type of entertainment avenue — whether that be a bowling alley or something along those lines, family activity — could definitely go there. It’s a good building. It’s in the heart of the downtown region.”
U.S. Bank’s departure leaves Bank of Washington as the only bank in the downtown area.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.