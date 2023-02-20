Police Car Lights

Two Washington teenagers were hospitalized after sustaining injuries in a one-vehicle crash in rural Franklin County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. 

The highway patrol reports that shortly after 11 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, a 16-year-old male teenager was driving a 2005 Dodge Dakota westbound on Kiel-Lyon Road, which connects Highway 185 to Highway C near Lyon.