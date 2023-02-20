Two Washington teenagers were hospitalized after sustaining injuries in a one-vehicle crash in rural Franklin County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The highway patrol reports that shortly after 11 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, a 16-year-old male teenager was driving a 2005 Dodge Dakota westbound on Kiel-Lyon Road, which connects Highway 185 to Highway C near Lyon.
As the boy's vehicle headed west of the intersection with Koelkebeck Road, the vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign and the vehicle became airborne. The truck then traveled off of the left side of the roadway and struck several trees before coming to a stop.
The teen driver, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered minor injuries and was taken by New Haven ambulance personnel to Mercy Hospital Washington treatment. Also taken to the hospital, was a 16-year-old passenger in the vehicle. The passenger, who also suffered minor injuries, was also taken to Mercy Hospital Washington.
Due to the age of the driver and the passenger, the Missouri State Highway Patrol is not releasing their names.