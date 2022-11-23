Consignment Shop Swap
Pictured is part of the building on the 1900 block of E. Fifth Street Sept. 8 in Washington. The building was sold and Jubilee Church and Kiddos Corner, a childcare center, will stay as tenants, Grace’s Merry-Go-Round will move into the part of the building currently occupied by Shop Around the Corner.  

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

The building housing a childcare center and Jubilee Church on the 1900 block of E. Fifth Street in Washington has been sold and Shop Around the Corner has announced plans to build a new building.

Grace Martin, the owner of Grace’s Merry-Go-Round, which is headquartered in O’Fallon and has a location at 1053 Washington Square Center, has purchased the building from the estate of the late Jan Frick, who owned Frick’s Quality Meats. Martin plans to move the consignment store to the new location in the coming months.