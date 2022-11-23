The building housing a childcare center and Jubilee Church on the 1900 block of E. Fifth Street in Washington has been sold and Shop Around the Corner has announced plans to build a new building.
Grace Martin, the owner of Grace’s Merry-Go-Round, which is headquartered in O’Fallon and has a location at 1053 Washington Square Center, has purchased the building from the estate of the late Jan Frick, who owned Frick’s Quality Meats. Martin plans to move the consignment store to the new location in the coming months.
“We’ve been open as a business for 37 years and our main store is still in O’Fallon, but both of our stores are completely interconnected. We’ve been down here for six years and grown like crazy,” said Jacob Martin, who is the manager of the Washington store and son of the owner. “With the cost of living increases and all that kind of stuff, we’ve just become busier and busier.”
While Jubilee Church and Kiddos Corner will stay on as tennants in the former Carson’s Furniture co. building, Shop Around the Corner will be moving out and Grace’s will move into the 36,500 square-foot space — nearly triple the area of the current location, Jacob Martin said.
Owned by Steve and Mary Kendrick, Shop Around the Corner will be moving its consignment merchandise to the former Goodwill location, which Goodwill vacated in May when it moved to 5886 Hwy. 100 after remodeling part of the JC Penney building. In its new location, Shop Around the Corner will occupy the 6,500 square-foot space owned by developer Joe Vernaci, while building a new location at 2550 E. Fifth St. next to Club Car Wash.
Store manager Jonathan Crane said the move is planned in the first half of 2023 and owner Steve Kendrick said the business is still finalizing construction plans, though he plans to work with local contractors.
Steve Kendrick said he is planning on building two buildings totaling 22,000 square feet, adding that the owners have “interesting plans for the future,” without elaborating what those plans may be.
“We’ve been doing this over 18 years now, and we have learned so much about what really is the best service,” Steve Kendrick said. “We’re kind of using this transition time to a little bit smaller space to refine our model. It’s pretty exciting because we have so many opportunities to improve.”
Jacob Martin said leading up to the holidays is the busiest time of year for resale businesses and Grace’s Merry-Go-Round won’t make the move until January.
“Hopefully in about four weeks I could get it open and running and we’ll be running both places at the same time,” he said.
When the lease of the current location expires in May, the merchandise will be consolidated to the new building. Both consignment stores sell clothing, furniture and household items, toys, jewelry, collectibles and overstock items.
Shop Around the Corner employs about 40 people and has more than 18,000 consigners on file, according to Steve Kendrick, while Grace’s employs 17 and gets merchandise from 28,000 sellers. Jacob Martin said Grace’s workforce will be beefed up around the time of the move.
Shop Around the Corner was voted the Missourian Reader’s Choice Award winner 10 straight years from 2011-20, but Grace’s Merry-Go-Round has won the award for the past two years.