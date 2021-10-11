Two Warren County residents were airlifted by helicopter to a St. Louis-area hospital after suffering serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 47, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The highway patrol reported that around 6:10 p.m. on Oct. 4, David A. Holt, 42, of Warrenton, was driving a 2014 Ford F-150 truck northbound on Highway 47 near the road’s intersection with Coventry Circle. Holt’s vehicle crossed the center line and traveled into the southbound lane, where the highway patrol said it struck a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Rodney F. Marquart, 51, of Marthasville.
Marquart’s vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, coming to rest in a ditch, and Holt’s vehicle stopped in the southbound lane.
Holt, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by helicopter to Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Creve Coeur. Marquart, who was wearing a seat belt, was also airlifted to the same hospital.