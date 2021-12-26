A St. Clair woman and three children were seriously injured in a head-on collision with a semi truck on Highway 47 Tuesday.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Rachel Logan, 34, was driving southbound near Highway AD at 1:55 p.m. when her 2013 Nissan Altima traveled off the right side of the roadway, striking a mailbox. The vehicle returned to the roadway and crossed the centerline into the path of a 2018 Peterbilt tractor trailer driven by Kelly Thompson, 34, of Seligman.
Thompson was uninjured, but Logan suffered serious injuries and was transported by St. Clair Ambulance to Mercy Hospital, St. Louis. Three unnamed girls ages 8, 9 and 12 were also hospitalized with injuries labeled “serious” by the highway patrol. They were transported to Children’s Hospital, St. Louis by Arch Evac, St. Clair Ambulance and Union Ambulance, respectively. All five were wearing seat belts.
The Nissan was totaled in the wreck, and the Peterbilt was towed with extensive damage.