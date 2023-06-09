Police Lights

Three people were injured Thursday in a two-vehicle crash near Leslie, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The highway patrol reports that a 1999 Saturn SL2 driven by Kenneth A. Kirkpatrick, 43, of Cedar Hill, was traveling eastbound on Shotwell Road near the intersection with Highway 50 when it struck a 2007 Dodge Ram 3500 truck driven by Kevin Winistoerfer, 58, of Leslie, shortly after 5 p.m.