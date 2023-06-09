Three people were injured Thursday in a two-vehicle crash near Leslie, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The highway patrol reports that a 1999 Saturn SL2 driven by Kenneth A. Kirkpatrick, 43, of Cedar Hill, was traveling eastbound on Shotwell Road near the intersection with Highway 50 when it struck a 2007 Dodge Ram 3500 truck driven by Kevin Winistoerfer, 58, of Leslie, shortly after 5 p.m.
Winistoerfer and a witness, who is not identified in the highway patrol report, had been chasing Kirkpatrick’s vehicle due to the occupants of the vehicle having allegedly stolen items from a local property, according to the MSHP.
The witness and Winistoerfer placed their vehicles in the roadway in an attempt to block the SL2, according to the report. Kirkpatrick allegedly avoided the vehicles by swerving to the left, then returned to the roadway and struck Winistoerfer’s vehicle.
Winistoerfer was transported to Mercy Hospital Washington by private vehicle for treatment of moderate injuries. Kirkpatrick and his passenger, Sara M. Norton, 42, of Leslie, were transported to Mercy Hospital Washington by Gerald EMS. Kirkpatrick suffered moderate injuries in the crash, according to the MSHP, while Norton’s injuries were minor.