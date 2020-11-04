With construction complete on the Union R-XI School District’s last round of bond-funded projects, the district is retaining the same architects for possible future improvements.
But Superintendent Dr. Steve Weinhold said the agreement doesn’t mean another school bond election is imminent.
“Yes, we just completed a major project, but we want to start on our next long-range plan,” Weinhold said at an Oct. 21 board of education meeting. “So we asked our current architect, HTK Architects, to give us a bid for helping along with the long-range plan.”
The plan is especially needed for two campuses, Weinhold said. Union Middle School, the town’s former high school, is more than 100 years old, while Central Elementary School was built in 2000 and upgrades need to be considered for the growing community.
The board voted to keep on HTK Architects of Overland Park, Kan., for its five-year facility master plan. The district is paying HTK a fee up to $38,550 for its services, plus up to $500 in reimbursables, though Weinhold said he doesn’t expect the fee to get “anywhere near” that cost.
“If you look at their proposal, while it’s very extensive, I don’t see us moving that far along very quickly,” Weinhold said. “It goes all the way to a bond issue, we just completed a bond issue ... We want to start planning and getting the schematics going now, so we’re ready for any growth and anything in the future.”
According to a letter HTK President Mark Franzen wrote to Union R-XI Assistant Superintendent Dr. Mike Mabe, the scope of the architect services include identifying repair and renovation needs in the district and preparing enrollment capacities. Meetings will be conducted with administration, staff, the board and the community, while up to three master plan concepts are developed.
The final plan will be adopted and presented to the board, should it get that far.
“HTK will work closely with your steering committee to develop a working document that outlines your facility needs for the next five years,” Franzen wrote. “We also understand that this scope of work may also become the basis for a future bond issue.”
Weinhold said Friday that, while HTK wanted to do the long-range plan all the way for a bond issue, the district is currently concerned about Central and the middle school. It remains to be seen whether the district will need another bond election to pay for the improvements at the two schools, he said.
HTK also will evaluate Union R-XI’s current facilities, which was last done before the last bond election in 2018.
In April 2018, district voters overwhelmingly passed Proposition Wildcat, a $27 million no-tax increase bond issue, with 2,318 to 849 against. It funded what’s now the $18.4 million Prairie Dell Elementary School near East Central College, as well as upgrades elsewhere in the district.
In September, Franzen and Matt Patterson of HTK and Cory Bextermueller and Jen Kissinger of Navigate Building Solutions gave the last update to the board on the Prop Wildcat projects, announcing the construction projects were complete. They also included improvements to Beaufort Elementary School ($4.2 million), a sixth-grade wing addition at Union Middle ($2.9 million) and a new maintenance facility ($2 million).