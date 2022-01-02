Two St. Louis-area residents are facing charges of second-degree drug trafficking following a traffic stop where officers discovered 60 pounds of marijuana and other drugs in Union.
Alexander J. Renner, 25, of Florissant, was driving a 2012 Chrysler van on Dec. 21 when his vehicle was stopped for speeding, according to court records.
Also in the vehicle was Destiny E. Giebe, 26, of St. Louis.
During the traffic stop, trained police dog Dino alerted a Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy to the possible presence of narcotics in the vehicle.
When searching the vehicle, officers found 60 pounds of marijuana, 10 pounds of THC wax and eight pounds of THC products.
Both the wax and the other products field tested positive for THC, according to court records.
Renner has been charged with second-degree drug trafficking, a Class C felony. A hearing in his case has not been scheduled.
Giebe has also been charged with second-degree drug trafficking and unlawful possession of a firearm after police said she was in possession of a Ruger 380-caliber handgun.
A hearing date in Giebe’s case has also not been scheduled.